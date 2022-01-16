DEMING — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, beating Mount Baker 81-54 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Tigers (5-1 in conference and 9-3 overall) were led by Analise Slotemaker's 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Burlington-Edison's Chesah Holmes had 14 points, Sydney Reisner 13 points, and Claire Bishop 11 points and eight rebounds.
Lynden Lions 58,
Anacortes Seahawks 41
ANACORTES — The Lions scored 36 second-half points to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and beat the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes (2-6 in conference, 3-8 overall) had Camryn Kerr score a season-high 27 points.
Sound Christian Academy Crusaders 72,
Concrete Lions 38
CONCRETE — The Lions dropped the nonleague game to the Crusaders.
Concrete's Payton Dickinson had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Ashley Parker had 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
The Lions are 2-10.
Boys' Basketball
Sound Christian Academy Crusaders 48,
Concrete Lions 28
CONCRETE — The Lions suffered their sixth consecutive loss in the nonleague game against the Crusaders.
Concrete's Owen Aamot had 10 points, while Adam Culver, Trevor Howard and Josiah Rider each had six.
"Though the scoreboard won’t show it, that was our best collective game of the season," Lions coach Levi Stewart said. "The boys played with relentless energy, great communication and kept making the extra pass, something that has been high on our list."
Concrete is 1-9.
Blaine Borderites 67,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 47
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Borderites in a Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-7 in conference and 3-9 overall.
Boys' Wrestling
Sgt. Justin Norton Memorial
RAINIER — Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough and Agustin Gonzalez were the best in the tournament's 113-pound weight class.
Greenough beat Gonzalez for the tournament title.
Sedro-Woolley also had Owen Carpenter (182 pounds) and Aiden Johnson (220) finish as runners-up.
Sedro-Woolley was fifth as a team in the 16-team tournament.
Ray Westberg Invitational
ELLENSBURG — Burlington-Edison's Chris Lopez Gonzales won the title at 113 pounds in the 16-team tournament.
The Tigers also had Junior Sandoval finish third at 106 points and Gus Menne third at 160 on their way to a ninth-place team finish in the 16-team tournament.
Anacortes, which placed 11th as a team, had Gavin Lang finish third at 145.
Viking Invitational
LAKE STEVENS — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson finished third in the 126-pound weight class as the Bulldogs placed 11th in the 13-team field.
Girls' Wrestling
Borderite Blizzard
BLAINE — Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz won the tournament title at 105 pounds.
Teammates Madison Key and Megan Shuler also wrestled well, with Key placing fourth at 115 pounds and Shuler third at 120.
Sedro-Woolley had three wrestlers place among the top four — Maddison Berry (second, 140), Cinnamon Johnson (fourth, 170) and Emilee Workman-Smith (fourth, 190).
