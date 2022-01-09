BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team overcame a slow start Saturday to beat Auburn 64-41 in a nonconference game.
The Tigers, who were held to eight first-quarter points and trailed by one at halftime, scored 27 third-quarter points on their way to the win.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker came off the bench to score 19 points and pull down six rebounds. Slotemaker scored 10 of her team's third-quarter points.
Sydney Reisner finished with 11 points for the Tigers, while Amey Rainaud had nine, and Hannah Herrgesell and Jordyn Smith eight apiece.
The Tigers are 7-1.
La Conner Braves 104,
Concrete Lions 14
LA CONNER — The Braves had five players score in double figures on their way to the Northwest 2B/1B League win.
Sarah Cook had 26 points and seven steals; Ellalee Wortham 16 points, four steals and five assists; Rachel Cram 15 points and four steals; Maeve McCormick 14 points and six steals; and Ellie Marble 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Concrete's Payton Dickinson had 10 points.
La Conner is 6-0 in league and 10-0 overall, while Concrete is 0-6 and 2-7.
Boys' Basketball
Sehome Mariners 62,
Anacortes Seahawks 58
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks came up short of the Mariners in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes, a loser of three straight conference games, is 2-4 in conference and 4-4 overall.
Jacob Hayes scored 16 points for the Seahawks, while Braden Thomas, Jase Frydenlund and John-Fritz Von Hagel each finished with eight.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 76,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56
FERNDALE — The Cubs lost their seventh consecutive game, falling to the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference contest.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-6 in conference and 2-7 overall.
