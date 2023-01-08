BURLINGTON — On a day the Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball program was celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX, it picked up a 70-32 Northwest Conference win over Mount Baker.
The Tigers took the time to recognize the federal gender equality legislation, and to honor former coaches and players of the program.
On the court, they had four players score in double figures.
Mia Whitlock had 17 points and six rebounds, Chesah Holmes 15 points and 10 rebounds, Lily Atkins 11 points and five rebounds, and Malia Anderson 11 points.
Burlington-Edison is 7-3.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 49,
Meridian Trojans 34
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs outscored the Trojans 21-2 in the final quarter to pick up the Northwest Conference win.
“We changed defenses for the final quarter,” Mount Vernon coach Bill Nutting said. “Our players really covered up their shooters and we were able to lock things down defensively.”
The Bulldogs' Malia Garcia had 16 points, Tenaya Taylor 14 and Eliza Lindsey 12.
Mount Vernon is 3-8.
Cedarcrest Red Wolves 51,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 28
DUVALL — The Cubs fell to the Red Wolves in the nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 1-10.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 47,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 16
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes led from start to finish in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian's Allie Heino scored 15 points, while Hannah Van Hofwegen finished with 13.
The Hurricanes are 11-2.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 67,
Meridian Trojans 55
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs pushed their win streak to four with the Northwest Conference win over the Trojans.
Mount Vernon's Quinn Swanson scored 27 points, while DeVari Davis had 13 and Xavier Neyens 12.
The Bulldogs are 6-4.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 85,
Mount Baker Mountaineers 51
DEMING — The Tigers scored 21 unanswered points to close out the second quarter on their way to the Northwest Conference win.
"Our goal was to play with more energy today and we came out and did that," Burlington-Edison coach Jeff Dutton said.
The Tigers' Blaine Granberg had 20 points, Bennett Howe 19, Evan Ruiz 13 and Rex Wilson 12.
Burlington-Edison is 3-7.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 47,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 42
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes were solid defensively in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
“Tonight was probably our best defensive game so far this year," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Our intensity was great and we were able to create turnovers.”
The Hurricanes' Liam Millenaar had 19 points and Billy DeJong 13.
Mount Vernon Christian is 9-4.
Concrete Lions 46,
Concordia Christian Hawks 45
TACOMA — The Lions won for the first time this season.
Concrete (1-9) trailed by seven points with 1:45 remaining when a few defensive stops and a few big shots gave them the lead with 21 seconds to play.
The Hawks went ahead with 14 seconds to play, but the Lions scored the game-winner with 4.5 seconds left.
"Such a gritty performance," Concrete coach Levi Stewart said. "The boys had so many situations arise where they could have given in, but they absolutely refused."
Concrete's Trevor Howard had 15 points and Adam Culver 12.
La Conner Braves 67,
Clallam Bay Bruins 22
LA CONNER — Braden Thomas had 24 points and Isaiah Price 11 as the Braves won the nonleague game.
La Conner is 5-6.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 59,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 56
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs fell to the Wildcats in the nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley trailed by 19 points in the second quarter before rallying to make the game close.
Ethan DeJong led the Cubs with 17 points.
Sedro-Woolley is 3-8.
Boys' Wrestling
Everett Classic
EVERETT — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson and Burlington-Edison's Jiovanni Aguilar won tournament titles.
Wilson's title came at 145 pounds and Aguilar's at 120.
Anaortes' Talin Kerr and Sedro-Woolley's Owen Ensley each had runner-up finishes — Kerr at 113 and Ensley at 106.
Mount Vernon's Dalton Kurtz-Rios tied for fourth at 170 and Juan Barajas tied for fourth at 220; Sedro-Woolley's Otto Tesarik tied for fourth at 145 and Tavin Jackson tied for fourth at 113; Anacortes' Averie Sikes tied for fourth at 285; and Burlington-Edison's Trapper Jacobson tied for fourth at 138.
Gut Check Tournament
KENT — Burlington-Edison's Chase Weber was the highest placing Skagit County wrestler.
The sophomore was fourth at 132 pounds.
Burlington-Edison's Ben Sommers was fifth at 106, while Anacortes had Jordan Jopson place eighth at 126 pounds and Rylin Lang eighth at 160, and Sedro-Woolley had Kellen Soares finish fifth at 145 and Bryce Farruggia eighth at 170.
Sky Valley Invitational
SULTAN — Concrete's Conner Evans and Robert Daniels each posted runner-up finishes.
Evans was second at 126 pounds and Daniels second at 145.
Concrete's Jakob Lofton was third at 170 and Mitchell Depue fourth at 126.
Girls' Wrestling
Gut Check Tournament
KENT — Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz finished as runner-up in the 105-pound weight class.
Teammate Monzerrath Flores was fourth at 135.
Kelso Tournament
KELSO — Sedro-Woolley's Micayla Yates finished as runner-up in the 125-pound weight class.
Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen was fifth at 145.
