The outcome marked the third time in school history that Burlington-Edison had reached the title game but lost. The Tigers also finished second in the state in 2011 and 2017.
Sydney Reisner led Burlington-Edison in scoring with eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Amey Rainaud typified her team’s struggles against the Bulldogs’ defense, shooting 1-of-13 from the field, including 0-for-7 from 3-point range. She finished with four points, four assists and two steals.
The Tigers’ Jordyn Smith grabbed eight rebounds.
Sisters Jamison and Dylan Philip led Ellensburg.
Jamison, a freshman, scored a game-high 13 points, including 9-of-9 from the foul line. Dylan, a senior bound for Montana State University, scored seven points along with teammate Olivia Anderson.
Burlington-Edison, which trailed 24-10 at halftime, shot 20% (8-of-40) from the field, including 6-of-24 (25%) from 3-point range. The Tigers turned the ball over 18 times and were outrebounded 39-23.
La Conner Braves 67,
Raymond Seagulls 52
SPOKANE — The Braves used a strong fourth quarter to beat the Seagulls in the fourth-place game of the Class 2B State Tournament.
La Conner outscored Raymond 18-8 in the final quarter to finish its season 23-2.
“Solid team defense and patience on offense keyed our second half,” Braves coach Scott Novak said. “It was a great finish to our season by a great group of girls.”
Sarah Cook had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Ellie Marble 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Rachel Cram 17 points and 10 rebounds.
La Conner did a lot of damage from 3-point range. It made 11 of its 18 attempts from behind the arc, with Cook going 6-for-6 and Cram 3-for-5.
The Braves' stellar season included only losses to Eastlake and Warden. The loss to Warden was in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.
“These young ladies have been a pleasure to coach,” Novak said. “They are excellent basketball players, high character kids and outstanding role models. I was fortunate to be able to coach them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.