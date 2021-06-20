SHORELINE — The Burlington-Edison High School girls' basketball team wrapped up its strange 2021 campaign Saturday with a win and a 10-4 record.
The Tigers beat Kings 59-54 to end a season moved to spring by COVID-related schedule reshuffling.
Despite the upending of the usual schedule, the Tigers went 9-4 in conference and 10-4 overall and won four of their last five games.
Bellingham Red Raiders 51,
Anacortes Seahawks 28
BELLINGHAM — Freshman Kendyl Flynn scored nine points as the Seahawks' season came to an end with a loss to Bellingham.
"(Bellingham) had three kids in double figures and controlled the game throughout, holding us to eight points in the first half," Seahawks coach Nate Dunham said.
Anacortes finished its season 5-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.