BURLINGTON — Ten high school volleyball teams competed Saturday in the Burlington-Edison Invitational.
The tournament included pool play followed by a playoff round.
Host Burlington-Edison placed second, falling in the championship match to Steilacoom.
In pool play, the Tigers split sets with Steilacoom, and swept Tumwater, North Kitsap, Lynden, Tumwater and Washington.
Highlights from pool play included a 14-kill performance from Lexie Mason against Steilacoom; 11 kills from Amey Rainaud against Steilacoom; 10 kills from Jordyn Smith against Washington; 16 digs from Adria Ray against Tumwater; and 16 digs from Rainaud against Washington.
In the playoff round, Burlington-Edison beat Washington behind 10 kills from Smith and six from Mason.
Steilacoom then won a tight battle with the Tigers in the championship match.
"Overall we played really well and we were super happy with how they performed today," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
La Conner won 11 of 12 sets in pool play, sweeping Lynden Christian, North Kitsap and Meridian, and taking two of three from Washington.
In the playoff round, the Braves beat Lynden, then fell to Steilacoom.
For the tournament, La Conner's Ellie Marble had 125 kills and 134 digs; Emma Keller had 188 assists and 62 digs; Rachel Cram had 137 digs; Sarah Cook had 76 kills and 143 digs; and Makayla Herrera had 43 kills and 18 blocks.
"It was such a great day for us to play great competition from around the state," La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said. "We were able to play a ton of volleyball and get more tournament experience."
Crescent Loggers 3,
Concrete Lions 2
JOYCE — The Lions fell to the Loggers to fall to 2-11.
Football
Anacortes Seahawks 28,
Chief Sealth Seahawks 3
ANACORTES — Anacortes' Jake Schuh scored three touchdowns to help his team improve to 7-1.
The senior had 169 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Rex Larson passed for 191 yards, and had scoring throws to Carson Portz and Schuh.
Portz finished with three catches for 81 yards, while Hayden John caught four passes for 61 yards.
Boys' Soccer
Providence Christian Highlanders 3,
La Conner Braves 0
BOTHELL — The Braves fell to the Highlanders to drop to 6-7 this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.