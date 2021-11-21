YAKIMA — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team placed fourth Saturday at the Class 2A State Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Tigers dropped a morning semifinal to top-seeded Columbia River 25-15, 25-13, 25-16, then fell to second-seeded Steilacoom 20-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-11 at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Burlington-Edison finishes its season 19-5.
Anacortes placed sixth in the tournament.
On Saturday, the Seahawks beat North Kitsap 25-19, 25-11, 25-15 and lost to White River 25-23, 31-29, 25-19.
Against North Kitsap, Skyler Whisler had 12 kills, Kendyl Flynn nine kills, Kenna Flynn 26 assists and Ariana Bickley 27 digs.
Against White River, Kendyl Flynn had 19 kills and 14 digs, Whisler 12 kills and 19 digs, Kenna Flynn 37 assists and 15 digs, Tori Anthony three kills, Bickley 25 digs, and Reese Illston 11 digs.
"I am very proud of my team," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. "We battled and played our best in all four matches this weekend. I'm super happy bringing home the sixth-place trophy."
Anacortes finished its season 16-7.
Cross Country
Pacific Northwest Showcase Meet
LAKEWOOD — A team of Anacortes girls placed ninth in the elite race.
Jessica Frydenlund, a high school junior, finished the 5,000-meter course in a school record 17 minutes, 39 seconds.
Other scoring runners for A-Town Elite were Ally Cutter (60th), Caitlyn Brar (67th), Carolyn Chambers (74th) and Abigail Goodwin (78th).
The meet included some of the best teams in the Pacific Northwest, and served as a tune-up for an A-Town Elite team that will compete in December at the Footlocker West Region Championships in California.
