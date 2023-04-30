BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' soccer team had a rough second half Saturday.
The Tigers surrendered four second-half goals in falling to Sehome 4-0 in a Northwest Conference match.
"Not the result we wanted or hoped for," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "For as well as we played in the first half, we didn’t play to our potential second half."
Sehome scored three of its goals off penalty kicks.
Burlington-Edison has one conference match remaining — Tuesday against Sedro-Woolley — before beginning the district playoffs.
"Our goals for the season still remain the same and are attainable, but we’ll need to regroup," MacKay said. "The boys are resilient, though, and have demonstrated mental toughness — that’s definitely going to be put to the test in our upcoming games."
The Tigers are 4-5 in conference and 7-7 overall
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 1
FERNDALE — The Bulldogs beat the Golden Eagles in the Northwest Conference match to remain unbeaten.
Mount Vernon is 9-0-2 in conference and 11-0-3 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Lakewood Cougars 0
LAKEWOOD — The Seahawks earned a Northwest Conference forfeit win over the Cougars.
Anacortes is 2-5-2 in conference and 4-6-4 overall.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 11,
Meridian Trojans 1
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs beat the Trojans in a five-inning Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Peyton Brownfield was 2-for-2 with two RBI, BriEllen Kononen 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Braelyn Johnson was 1-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored.
Alyssa Mercer earned the complete-game pitching win, allowing four hits and striking out four.
The Cubs are 9-2 in conference and 13-3 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 38,
Concrete Lions 11
CONCRETE — The Vikings beat the Lions in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete is 0-10 in league and 0-13 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 16,
La Conner Braves 2
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves beat the Braves in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 1-8 in league and 2-14 overall
Baseball
Ferndale Golden Eagles 11,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5
BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to the Golden Eagles in the nonconference game.
Burlington-Edison's Levi Koopmans went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored.
Ferndale led 6-5 before scoring four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Tigers finish the regular season 9-6 in the Northwest Conference and 11-8 overall. The open the district playoffs on May 6.
Orcas Island Vikings 28,
Concrete Lions 2
CONCRETE — The Vikings beat the Lions in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete is 0-12 in league and 0-12 overall.
Coupeville Wolves 14,
La Conner Braves 1
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves beat the Braves in a Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 3-10 in league and 4-12 overall
