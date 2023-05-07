svh202305xx-sports-BB-BE-vs-SW-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison's Levi Koopmans slides into home Saturday during a district playoff game against Sedro-Woolley in Anacortes. Burlington-Edison won, 10-6.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison High School baseball team used a seven-run fifth inning Saturday to beat Sedro-Woolley 10-6 in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game.

The Tigers had only two hits in the inning, but took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and three Sedro-Woolley errors.


