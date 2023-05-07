ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison High School baseball team used a seven-run fifth inning Saturday to beat Sedro-Woolley 10-6 in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
The Tigers had only two hits in the inning, but took advantage of four walks, a hit batter and three Sedro-Woolley errors.
Burlington-Edison's Cody Roetcisoender was 1-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and two RBI, while teammate Jakson Granger scored three runs.
Sedro-Woolley's Owen Aamot was 2-or-4 with a run scored.
The two teams combined for nine errors, with Sedro-Woolley making five and Burlington-Edison four.
On Tuesday in Anacortes, third-seeded Burlington-Edison (12-8) faces second-seeded Lynden at 3 p.m. in a tournament semifinal, while sixth-seeded Sedro-Woolley (8-12) plays seventh-seeded Bellingham in a 3 p.m. loser-out game.
Anacortes Seahawks 11,
Sehome Mariners
ANACORTES — The Seahawks handled the Mariners in their Northwest 2A District Tournament opener.
Anacortes' Andrew Van Egdom was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Toby Esqueda and Jacob Hayes each had two hits, and Jonathan Evans had a two-run triple.
"We really came out and swung the bats well and were able to jump on them early," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "Our kids are playing well right now."
Anacortes, 17-4 and the tournament's top seed, will host Archbishop Murphy in a tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 7,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 6
MOUNT VERNON — The Golden Eagles overcame a two-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning of the Northwest 3A District Tournament game.
The Bulldogs Kaiden Anderson was 2-for-3.
Mount Vernon, 16-5 and seeded No. 3 in the tournament, hosts 10th-seeded Stanwood at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a tournament loser-out game.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes, ppd.
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes had their first game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament postponed by rain.
Mount Vernon Christian's game against either Evergreen Lutheran or Sound Christian Academy will be played at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood High School.
Mount Vernon Christian is 14-3.
Pope John Paul II Eagles 1,
Concrete Lions 0
LACEY — The Lions forfeited their first-round game of the Tri-District 1B Tournament.
Concrete finishes its season 0-15.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Meadowdale Mavericks 0
MOUNT VERNON — Jovany Lopez scored a first-half goal as the Bulldogs opened the Northwest 3A District Tournament with a win over the Mavericks.
Lopez scored off an assist from Jonny Mancillas.
"The Bulldogs played a complete game today," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "The score does not give justice to how well they played. From the first whistle to the last, the boys were on."
Ibarra said Mount Vernon had strong matches from Aaron Diaz, Ivan Garduno, Manuel Rosales and Mancillas.
Mount Vernon, 13-0-3 and seeded No. 3 in the 12-team tournament, advances to a district semifinal against 10th-seeded Mountlake Terrace at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium.
Mountlake Terrace upset second-seeded Shorecrest 2-1 in a tournament opener.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers lost to the Mariners in a first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
It was Burlington-Edison's third loss to Sehome this season.
The Tigers, 8-8 and seeded No. 5 in the tournament, will face Anacortes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sedro-Woolley in a tournament loser-out game.
Squalicum Storm 2,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks lost to the Storm in a first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes, 5-8-4 and seeded No. 8 in the tournament, will play Burlington-Edison at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Sedro-Woolley in a tournament loser-out game.
