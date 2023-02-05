SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team had six individual champions Saturday on the way to taking the team title at the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The Tigers scored 373 1/2 points to finish ahead of runner-up Sedro-Woolley (315) and third-place finisher Anacortes (267).
Winning titles for Burlington-Edison were Ben Sommers (106 pounds), Chris Lopez (113), Jiovanni Aguilar (126), Chase Weber (132), Gus Menne (152) and Nathan Keith (170).
The Tigers had runners-up in Miguel Fernandez (120), Ramiro Becerra (126) and Trapper Jacobson (138).
Sedro-Woolley had champions in Koe Greenough (120), Kellen Soares (138), Owen Carpenter (182) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285), and runners-up in Owen Ensley (106), Bryce Farrugia (160), Caleb Hall (170) and Franklin Santoni (195).
Anacortes had champions in Rylin Lang (160), Dashiell House (195) and Averie Sikes (220), and runners-up in Talin Kerr (113), Makhi Oakley (182) and Garrett Bickley (285).
Northwest 3A District Tournament
STANWOOD — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson finished as runner-up in the 138-pound weight class.
The Bulldogs had three third-place finishers — Alexis Zendejas (126), Dalton Kurtz-Rios (170) and Junior Barajas (195).
Girls' Wrestling
Sub-Regional Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Micayla Yates and Emilee Workman-Smith won titles to help Sedro-Woolley to a second-place team finish.
Yates was champion at 125 pounds and Workman-Smith champion at 190.
Both beat teammates in their championship matches.
Yates beat Trinty Covert in the 125-pound title match, while Workman-Smith beat Cinnamon Johnson for the title at 190.
Burlington-Edison's Stephanie Ortiz placed first in the 100-pound weight class.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 50,
Bellingham Bayhawks 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs closed out their season with a Northwest Conference win over the Bayhawks.
Mount Vernon's Malia Garcia had 19 points and Tenaya Taylor 15.
The Bulldogs, who finish their season 6-9 in conference and 7-13 overall, won their final three games.
Anacortes Seahawks 57,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 50
ANACORTES — The Seahawks closed out their regular season with a Northwest Conference win over the Wildcats.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 27 points and Rosie Hudson 15.
The Seahawks, 10-5 in conference and 11-8, now head into the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Orcas Island Vikings 67,
Concrete Lions 13
EASTSOUND — The Lions fell to the Vikings in a Northwest 1B Tournament game.
Concrete's Kylie Selin had six points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Lions, 5-17, will play a tournament loser-out game Tuesday against Grace Academy.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 82,
Bellingham Bayhawks 59
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs wrapped up Northwest Conference play with a win over the Bayhawks.
Quinn Swanson had 19 points, Notah Edwards 16, Matthew Cole 15 and DeVari Davis 11.
"We played a well rounded game on the road," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "Our guys brought a very mature approach to this game and played very well on both ends."
Mount Vernon, which finishes the regular season 11-4 in conference and 15-5 overall, now heads into the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 59,
La Conner Braves 46
LA CONNER — The Tigers closed out their regular season with a nonleague win over the Braves.
Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe had 25 points, Blaine Granberg 13 and Rex Wilson 11.
La Conner was led by 15 points apiece from Isaiah Price and Braden Thomas.
The Tigers are 8-11 and the Braves 9-11.
Burlington-Edison now moves into the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Anacortes Seahawks 65,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 46
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks finished their regular season with a Northwest Conference win over the Wildcats.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle scored 30 points, while Jacob Hayes had 14.
Anacortes, 14-1 in conference and 18-2 overall, now head into the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"Super proud of these young men and what they have achieved," Seahawks coach Brett Senff said. "This will be a tough district tournament. We just have to come in being focused and hungry each game."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 81,
Shoreline Christian 33
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes had no trouble with the Chargers in a Northwest 1B Tournament game.
Lucas Millenaar had 18 points, including 16 in the second quarter, and Billy DeJong also scored 18.
"Our guys started a bit slow, but really turned up the pressure and energy in the second quarter," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said.
The Hurricanes scored 29 second-quarter points.
Mount Vernon Christian, 16-5, hosts Grace Academy in a tournament semifinal on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.