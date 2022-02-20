TACOMA — Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestler Chris Lopez met his match Saturday at the Class 2A State Championships.
The sophomore's relatively easy run in the tournament ended when he fell to Alan Salguero Jr. of Orting in the 106-pound championship match.
Salguero Jr. won the title on a 12-3 decision.
Lopez made it to the finals with a pair of pins and a technical fall.
He was one of 10 Skagit County boys to finish among the top eight and medal in the tournament.
Teammate Jiovanni Aguilar placed sixth at 126 pounds; Anacortes had medal winners in Talin Kerr (eighth, 106), Gavin Lang (third, 138) and Rylin Lang (seventh, 152); and Sedro-Woolley had medal winners in Koe Greenough (eighth, 113), Kellen Soares (sixth, 132), Chase Weber (fifth, 132), Owen Carpenter (eighth, 182) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (eighth, 285).
Class 3A State Championships
TACOMA — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson placed third in the 126-pound weight class.
The junior, who started the tournament with two wins on pins, fell 11-4 in the semifinals before pinning Christopher Trevino of Thomas Jefferson in the third-place match.
Girls' Wrestling
State Championships
TACOMA — Burlington-Edison's Delaney Cobbs finished second in the 190-pound weight class.
Cobbs, a La Conner High School senior who wrestles with the Burlington-Edison program, was pinned by Alivia White of Marysville-Pilchuck in the championship match.
Cobbs went into the finals with three wins by pin.
Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz also medaled in the tournament, placing fifth at 100 pounds.
Girls' Basketball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 65,
Neah Bay Red Devils 53
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes beat the Red Devils in the Tri-District 1B Tournament title game.
Allie Heino had 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks; Hannah Van Hofwegen 17 points; Rayahna Oostra 10 points; Kylee Russell six points, 11 rebounds and five steals; and Caitlin Vander Kooy eight points and eight assists.
"Allie was too much for them to handle down low and Hannah played one of her best games and never came off the floor," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
Mount Vernon Christian (19-3) will play this week in the regional round of the Class 1B State Tournament.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 59,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 44
MOUNT VERNON — The Tigers fell to the Wildcats in the Northwest 2A District Tournament title game.
Burlington-Edison's Amey Rainaud had 11 points, Sydney Reisner 11 points and eight rebounds, Lily Atkins seven points, and Jordyn Smith six points and eight rebounds.
The Tigers (16-7) will play this week in the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Boys' Basketball
Northwest Yeshiva Lions 57,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Hurricanes fell in the Tri-District 1B championship game.
Mount Vernon Christian fell behind 19-2 to start the game.
"Once again we buried ourselves in a terrible hole and simply could not climb out of it," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "Shots that fell on Thursday were just not falling tonight.
The Hurricanes' Billy DeJong had 15 points and Tiger Brunk 10.
Mount Vernon Christian (16-6) will play this week in the regional round of the Class 1B State Tournament.
