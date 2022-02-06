SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Burlington-Edison boys' wrestling team had three champions and qualified 15 for the next round of the postseason Saturday at a Class 2A sub-regional tournament.
The Tigers had champions in Chris Lopez at 106 pounds, Jio Aguilar at 126 and Gus Menne at 152.
Three others — Junior Sandoval (106), Talon Willard-Suit (160) and Alastair Yeates (220) — finished as runners-up.
The tournament that included the eight 2A teams from the Northwest Conference had the top four in each weight class qualify for the regional tournament to be held Feb. 12 at Lindbergh High School in Renton.
Sedro-Woolley and Anacortes each qualified eight for regionals.
Sedro-Woolley had champions in Koe Greenough (113), Kellen Soares (132), Conner Mellich (145) and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla, and runner-ups in Chase Weber (132) and Owen Carpenter (182).
Anacortes had champions in Gavin Lang (138) and Kaden Jacobson (182), and runners-up in Jordan Jopson (126), Rylin Lang (152) and Garrett Bickley (285).
Six of the champion wrestlers from Skagit County schools — Lopez, Aguilar, Greenough, Rodriguez-Padilla, Gavin Lang and Jacobson — pinned each of their opponents on the way to taking titles.
Class 3A Sub-Regional
STANWOOD — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson finished as runner-up in the 11-team tournament.
Wilson wrestled at 126 pounds.
Mount Vernon, which placed ninth among 11 teams, had four wrestlers finish among the top five to qualify for regionals.
Girls' Wrestling
Sub-Regional
BELLINGHAM — Delaney Cobbs won a title at 190 pounds.
Cobbs, a La Conner student who trains with Burlington-Edison, won each of her three matches by fall.
Three wrestlers from Skagit County schools finished as runners-up — Mount Vernon's Samara Knudson (145), Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz (100) and Sedro-Woolley's Trinty Covert (120).
Mount Vernon qualified eight for regionals, Burlington-Edison five and Sedro-Woolley 3.
Mount Vernon placed second as a team behind Mount Baker, while Burlington-Edison was fourth and Sedro-Woolley 10th.
Boys' Basketball
Lynden Lions 69,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 53
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wrapped up their regular season with a Northwest Conference loss to the Lions.
Burlington-Edison, 9-4 in conference and 11-6 overall, now heads to the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The Tigers' Zach Watson scored 24 points against the Lions.
Girls' Basketball
Glacier Peak Grizzlies 54,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 49
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wrapped up their regular season with a nonconference loss to the Grizzlies.
Burlington-Edison's Analise Slotemaker had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Emma Smith had 14 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers, 14-6 overall, now head to the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Blaine Borderites 50,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 22
BLAINE — The Cubs wrapped up their regular season with a Northwest Conference loss to the Borderites.
Sedro-Woolley, 1-13 in conference and 4-17 overall, were led by Mabel Gahan's 10 points.
The Cubs now head to the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
