MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school baseball team is off to the semifinals of the Class 1B State Tournament.
The Hurricanes beat Sunnyside Christian 4-1 on Saturday in a state regional game.
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school baseball team is off to the semifinals of the Class 1B State Tournament.
The Hurricanes beat Sunnyside Christian 4-1 on Saturday in a state regional game.
"We pitched strikes, played great defense, and had timely offense," Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said.
The Hurricanes scored two runs in the fifth inning and two in the sixth.
Sunnyside Christian scored a run in the seventh, and with the bases and loaded and two outs attempted a steal of home.
But Mount Vernon Christian pitcher Nathan Symmank threw out the baserunner to end the game, as catcher Trevor Blom held onto the ball after a collision.
At the plate, Blom was 3-for-3 with a double.
The Hurricanes had a run-scoring triple from Joel Votipka, an RBI single from Jordan Feddema and a sacrifice fly by Teagan Benfit.
On the mound, Feddema threw four shutout innings and Votipka allowed one run over 2 2/3 before giving way to Symmank.
Mount Vernon Christian, 18-3 and seeded No. 3 in the state tournament, will face second-seeded Liberty Christian at 10 a.m. Saturday at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata.
This is the third season for the Hurricanes baseball program, and its first trip to the state semifinals.
Enumclaw Hornets 4,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
AUBURN — The Tigers were held to two hits in the regional round game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The hits — both singles — came from Bryson Lane and Eddie Stewart.
The Hornets scored two runs in the first inning and two in the second off Tigers pitcher Tyler Walker.
Walker pitched the entire game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks over the six innings.
Burlington-Edison finishes its season at 13-10.
Boys' Soccer
Lincoln Lynx 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
SEATTLE — The Lynx snapped a 1-1 tie with two second-half goals in the quarterfinal-round game of the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Bulldogs, 15-2-3 this season, will graduate eight seniors.
"They all were meaningful contributors to our success this season," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "We will miss them very much."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.