svh-202305xx-sports-MVC-vs-Sunnyside-Christian-1.jpg
Buy Now

Mount Vernon Christian's Trevor Blom hits a double  Saturday during a Class 1B State Tournament regional game against Sunnyside Christian in Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon Christian won, 4-1.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school baseball team is off to the semifinals of the Class 1B State Tournament.

The Hurricanes beat Sunnyside Christian 4-1 on Saturday in a state regional game.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.