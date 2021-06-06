MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school boys' basketball team improved its record to 6-4 Saturday afternoon at the expense of a county opponent.
The Hurricanes beat Concrete 56-9 and broke a two-game losing streak in the process. Mount Vernon Christian will try to turn it into a winning streak Friday at home against Lummi.
Carson Blom led Mount Vernon Christian in scoring with 15 points.
Concrete fell to 0-9.
La Conner Braves 56,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 52
LA CONNER —Josh Jolly scored 18 points, Charles Baker added 10 and the Braves knocked off the Wolverines to improve to 4-5.
"Today was about execution," Braves coach Todd Hinderman said. "We had a pretty specific game plan about where to attack them offensively and defensively; the boys listened and trusted each other. It was amazing to watch. After the game we talked about earning a win over the top ranked team in the league and how we need to continue to get better this last stretch of the season."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 73,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 39
BURLINGTON — Isaac Donovan's 22 points paced the Tigers as they upped their record to 4-5. Connor Anderson scored 16 points and Jace Hurd added 11.
"I was really pleased with our mental toughness to play that hard after the night before. The energy and effort that was displayed after a short turnaround demonstrated the character of our guys," Tigers coach Chas Kok said.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 67,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 6
FRIDAY HARBOR — Josie Harper scored 19 points, Rachel Cram scored 16 and the Braves held Friday Harbor scoreless in the first half to remain undefeated heading into a challenging week.
The Braves (9-0) have games against Burlington-Edison and Lynden on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Juna Swanson had 13 points and six assists against the Wolverines, and Sarah Cook added 11 points.
"The girls did a great job making the extra pass and creating open shots for each other," Braves coach Scott Novak said.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 81
Concrete Lions 26
CONCRETE — Kailey Faber scored 19 points as the Hurricanes improved to 9-1.
"We moved well and shot the ball really well in the first half. Lots of ball movement and correct execution led to open looks both inside and out," Hurricanes coach Jeff Droog said. "Hannah VanHofwegen had six assists and five steals. Ruthie Rozema's work on her range and her mid-range pull up paid off with a great performance today."
Rozema scored 13 points. Allie Heino added 12 and Caitlyn VanderKooy added 11.
Kylie Clark scored 16 points for Concrete (3-7).
Lynden Lions 53,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 50
LYNDEN — The Lions nipped the Tigers despite 13 points from Sydney Resiner and 11 from Miranda Maskell.
The Tigers dropped to 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.