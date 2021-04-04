COUPEVILLE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school track and field team turned in a sterling performance Saturday during an unusual season, winning both halves of the Northwest 2B/1B League Championships.
The boys scored 171.5 team points to finish atop a five-team field that included second-place La Conner (166). The girls' team scored 194 points to finish atop a seven-team field.
Devin Van Zanten won three events for the boys' team — the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 11.44 seconds), the 1,600 (4:55.03) and the 3,200 (11:31.91). La Conner's Josh Jolly won the triple jump (38 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and long jump (18-1 1/2), while teammate Cole Hagen won the 110 hurdles (18.22) and 300 hurdles (46.78).
La Conner's Mason Murdock won the 200 dash in 24.63, while Mount Vernon Christian's Owen Heinze won the 400 (55.19).
The Mount Vernon Christian 1,600 relay team of Holden Warnke, Joshua Gerrish, Van Zanten and Alexander Koksbergen won in 3:50.78. Gerrish also won the high jump (5-10) and Cody De Vlieger won the pole vault (7-0).
La Conner's Bradey Wyles won the javelin (145-9) as the Braves took the top four spots in that event.
Abby Russell won three individual events for the Hurricanes in the girls' competition.
The sophomore won the 100 hurdles (18.29), 300 hurdles (53.69) and long jump (15-4). She was also a member of the winning 800 relay team (1:57.94) of Caitlin VanderKooy, Isabel Dowrey, Sydney Sharkey and Russell. Hannah Van Hofwegen won the 1,600 (6:02.82) and pole vault (6-6).
The Hurricanes' 1,600 relay team of Kayla Von Hofwegen, Kiera Link, Amerson Hoksbergen and Hannah Van Hofwegen won in 4:48.18.
VanderKooy won the 200 (29.19) and La Conner freshman Morgan Huizenga won the high jump (4-9).
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 8,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
ANACORTES — The Cubs swung scorching bats for the win, with Mabel Gahan getting two doubles and Braelyn Johnson going 2-for-4 and scoring three runs.
Rileigh Yorke gave up two hits in five innings and struck out five on her way to the pitching victory as the Cubs remained undefeated at 3-0. The Seahawks dropped to 1-2.
La Conner 21, Coupeville 1
La Conner 29, Coupeville 2
LA CONNER — The Braves were overwhelming at home, scoring 40 runs in two games and picking up their first two wins.
They finish the season 2-4.
Baseball
Coupeville Wolves 29,
La Conner Braves 0
LA CONNER — The Braves wrapped up an abbreviated season with a loss to the Wolves.
