LA CONNER — Saturday was a historic day for the Mount Vernon Christian baseball team, as the newly established program — which was supposed to debut last year until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season — took the field for the first time.
Nathan Symmank pitched four strong innings and Alec Flury and Oliver Ness followed up in relief as the Hurricanes faced Darrington at La Conner High School in the season opener for both teams.
Darrington won 4-2, but Hurricanes coach Luke Baeslack said he was pleased with what he saw from his team, including the defensive play by infielders such as Ness at shortstop and Matt Wyatt as third base, and solid performances by the pitchers.
"They're getting to do what they love to do for their school. That means a lot to them," he said. "They've learned tons in practice, and in the weeks to come and over next years ... it looks really, really good. I'm thrilled about where we're headed."
Softball
Darrington Loggers 25,
La Conner Braves 3
LA CONNER — The Loggers toppled the Braves in the season opener for both teams.
Soccer
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
Bellingham Red Raiders 0
BURLINGTON — Emma Smith had a goal and an assist to lift the Tigers to victory on the team's Senior Night.
Smith scored a header off a corner kick from Nyomie Schwetz, Miranda Maskell scored off Smith's assist and Hannah Tolf knocked in a third goal late as Burlington-Edison remained undefeated.
Megan Gustafson and Emma Fleury each spent time in goal.
Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said Bri Navarro, Ellee Carpenter and Ashley Gonzalez also played well.
Burlington-Edison is 7-0.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
MOUNT VERNON — Jenna Mills' goal in the 48th minute was the difference-maker, lifting the Bulldogs to their first win of the season.
Mount Vernon is 1-5 and Sedro-Woolley 1-4-1.
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 0
ANACORTES — Camryn Kerr had a first-half hat trick as the Seahawks rocketed to the win against Nooksack Valley.
Kayla Pierce assisted Kerr's first goal, and Sammy Diziminowicz assisted the third.
Abby Schnabel, Ava Kephart and Emma Foley each scored in the second half, and Kephart, Abby Schnabel and Claire Schnabel shared time in goal.
The Seahawks snagged their second in a row and improved to 4-2-1.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2
BURLINGTON — The Tigers raised their record to 6-2 with the 31-29, 20-25, 25-14, 24-26, 15-10 victory.
“(It was) a very exciting five-set match,” Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
Gabriella MacKenzie broke her match record with 41 kills and 25 digs. Amey Rainaud had a record 53 assists and 25 digs, Adria Ray had 24 digs, and Jordyn Smith collected 13 kills and 20 digs.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Blaine Borderites 0
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs swept the Borderites to improve to 3-5 on the season.
Kamryn Horton had 39 assists, six aces and six kills in the 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 victory. Naisa Williams had 10 kills, Samantha Pearson had seven and Meadow Gustafson and Elisabeth Schutza provided six kills each.
Lynden Lions 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Lions swept the Seahawks as Anacortes dropped to 4-4.
