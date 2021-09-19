Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
EVERETT — For the first time in program history Saturday, the Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team tested itself against a team from the biggest classification in the state — and came away with a win.
Kylee Russell scored two goals and the Hurricanes downed Mariner 7-0.
"The girls were very excited to test themselves against a large school," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said.
Mount Vernon Christian scored three goals in the first half, then adjusted based on Mariner's halftime changes for four goals in the second half.
"We were able to exploit them with some very good control and distribution from the midfield group," Mike Russell said.
He said Kylee Russell played well in midfield, including getting a goal off a corner kick.
Hannah Von Hofwegen, Bella Gingerich, Haylie Decker, Abby Russell and Emily Russell also scored for the Hurricanes.
The 4-0-1 Hurricanes have beat their opponents by a combined score of 30-0. They've outscored all opponents 37-3.
Cross Country
Carl Westling Invitational
LANGLEY — Two Mount Vernon Christian runners landed in the top 20 of their race.
Senior Devin Van Zanten finished eighth in the Division 2 race with a time of 18 minutes, .70 seconds and teammate Alexander Hoksbergen finished 18th in 18:24.70.
Mount Vernon's Sean Cowan finished 20th in the Division I race in 18:09.50.
Mount Vernon's Ava Rifenbury placed 44th in the girls' Division 1 race in 24:53.80, while Mount Vernon Christian junior Maddy Nielsen was 61st in the girls' Division 2 race in 25:21.80.
Football
Concrete vs. Sound Christian Academy
Concrete's nonleague game was canceled because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.