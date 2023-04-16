Saturday's Prep Roundup: Hurricanes top Lions in baseball game Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 16, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CONCRETE — The Mount Vernon Christian high school baseball team broke open a tie game in the sixth inning Saturday on the way to beating Concrete 11-5.The Hurricanes and Lions were tied 5-5 going into the sixth when Mount Vernon Christian scored four runs. It added two runs in the seventh."Concrete competed well, made great defensive plays and threw strikes," Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said.The Hurricanes' Joel Votipka was 3-for-4 with two triples, a walk, three runs scored and two RBI, while Jordan Boon was 3-for-4 with two RBI."We started the game off a little slow but did what was necessary to win," Burmeister said. "We were able to play some guys in some different positions and try new things."While Mount Vernon Christian is 8-0 in Northwest 2B/1B League play and 8-2 overall, Concrete is 0-4 both in league and overall.Boys' SoccerLynden Christian Lyncs 2,Sedro-Woolley Cubs 1LYNDEN — The Cubs lost to the Lyncs in the nonconference game.Sedro-Woolley is 2-6-2.SoftballEverett Seagulls 5,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4EVERETT — The Bulldogs fell to the Seagulls in the nonconference game despite getting twice as many hits.Mount Vernon outhit Everett 8-4."Unfortunately we had some errors that gave them too many second chances," Mount Vernon coach Bob Cyr said.Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins gave up four hits and struck out eight, while at the plate going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.Dakota Brown had a two-run home run, while Maya Justus, Keira Cantu, Addison Shand Perkins and Natalie Zastoupil were each 1-for-3."I like where we are heading," Cyr said. "We definitely are starting to do a lot of things right. Now we just need to tighten things up and we should be fine."The Bulldogs are 3-7.Track and FieldCashmere InvitationalCASHMERE — The La Conner boys' team placed fifth in the 17-team meet.The Braves had three runner-up finishes — Tommy Murdock in the 110-meter hurdles (15.58 seconds), Alexzander Martin in the discus (112 feet, five inches) and Isaiah Price in the javelin (145-7). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Baseball Sports Softball Games And Toys Athletics Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Tweets by goskagit
