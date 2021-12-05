LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team put together a big second half Saturday to beat Anacortes 64-33 in a nonconference game.
The Braves (3-0) had 18 points from Juna Swanson, and 10 each from Ellalee Wortham, Sarah Cook and Ellie Marble.
Cook had nine rebounds and Wortham six.
In the second half, La Conner outscored Anacortes 38-14.
"After a close first half, we picked up the intensity in our full-court press in the second half which forced some turnovers and that led to a 23-5 run in the third quarter," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
Anacortes (1-2) had 14 points from Camryn Kerr.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 45,
Toledo Riverhawks 42,
TOLEDO — The Hurricanes pulled out a narrow win to improve to 2-0.
Mount Vernon Christian's Hannah Van Hofwegen went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line late to tie the game, then made a 3-pointer as time expired.
Van Hofwegen finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, while Caitlin VanderKooy had 11 points, and Allie Heino eight points and 12 rebounds.
Boys' Basketball
Jackson Timberwolves 79,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 70
MILL CREEK — The Tigers fell to 1-1 with the loss to the Timberwolves.
Burlington-Edison's Zach Watson had 25 points, while Bennett Howe had 11 and Rex Wilson 10.
Cedarcrest Wolves 61,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 57
DUVALL — The Cubs lost for the first time this season.
Cedarcrest had a nine-point lead at halftime and extended it to as many as 14 before the Cubs made in a two-point game with about a minute to go.
Sedro-Woolley's Jerome Mathias had 21 points and Ben Hedberg 13.
The Cubs are 2-1.
La Conner Braves 46,
Concordia Christian Hawks 32
LA CONNER — The Braves picked up their second win of the season behind 16 points from Miles Sydzik and 12 from Isaiah Price.
La Conner is 2-1.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 62,
Toledo Riverhawks 55
TOLEDO — The Hurricanes improved to 2-0 with the nonleague win over the Riverhawks.
Boys' Wrestling
George Yonlick Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Mount Vernon went unbeaten in the dual-meet tournament to take the title.
The Bulldogs beat South Whidbey 52-30, Bellingham 49-30, Meridian 66-12 and Marysville-Getchell 52-30.
"It was exciting to watch our Bulldogs back on the mat winning as a team," Mount Vernon coach Tony Keller said.
Girls' Wrestling
Yelm Tournament
YELM — Burlington-Edison's Delaney Cobbs finished second in the 190-pound division.
The Tigers, who took seven wrestlers to the tournament, also had Natalie Albright place third at 135 pounds and Trisha Bradley sixth at 140.
Burlington-Edison placed 11th in the 30-team tournament.
