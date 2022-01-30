MOUNT VERNON — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team won its sixth consecutive game Saturday, beating Mount Vernon Christian 88-31.
The Northwest 2B/1B League matchup was a meeting of two of the top small schools girls' basketball teams in the state.
While La Conner (10-0 in league, 17-1 overall) is ranked No. 2 in the state Associated Press Class 2B poll, Mount Vernon Christian (8-2, 13-3) is No. 2 in Class 1B.
La Conner had six players score in double figures.
Josie Harper finished with 15 points and six assists, while Juna Swanson had 17 points, Ellalee Wortham 11 points, Rachel Cram 13 points, Sarah Cook 12 points and seven rebounds, and Ellie Marble 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.
"It was our fourth game of the week, but the girls came out and played with great energy," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.
Mount Vernon Christian's Hannah Van Hofwegen finished with 12 points.
"La Conner was clicking on all cylinders and we could not hang with them for very long," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said. "They are a very, very good team and can challenge any team in any classification."
Burlington-Edison Tigers 56,
Ferndale Golden Eagles 37
FERNDALE — Sydney Reisner scored a season-high 24 points as the Tigers won the Northwest Conference game.
Burlington-Edison, 8-2 in conference and 12-4 overall, also had eight points from Amey Rainaud and seven from Mia Whitlock.
Meridian Trojans 38,
Anacortes Seahawks 24
BELLINGHAM — The Trojans beat the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game.
Anacortes, 4-8 in conference and 5-10 overall, had Camryn Kerr finish with 12 points.
Cascade Bruins 54,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 38
EVERETT — The Cubs dropped the nonconference game to fall to 3-14.
Orcas Island Vikings 59,
Concrete Lions 35
CONCRETE — The Lions fell to the Vikings in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete's Payton Dickinson had 18 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, while Ashley Parker had 15 points and 13 rebounds.
"Tremendous effort and hustle today," Concrete coach Kevik Rensink said. "The girls kept this game close for a long time."
Boys' Basketball
Stanwood Spartans 49,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 46
MOUNT VERNON — The Spartans hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to win the nonconference game.
Mount Vernon, 11-4 overall, tied the game with three seconds to play to set up the exciting finish.
"This game had a feel of a playoff game," Mount Vernon coach Roger Valentine said.
Mount Vernon's Michael Johnson scored 12 points, while Quinn Swanson finished with 11.
"We did not shoot the ball very well as our three players who score for us had tough shooting nights," Valentine said. "Stanwood made it difficult for us."
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 47,
La Conner Braves 26
MOUNT VERNON — Billy DeJong scored 13 points and Ben Rozema finished with 11 as the Hurricanes beat the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Mount Vernon Christian is 8-2 in league and 12-4 overall.
"Tonight, we looked like a team that had played three nights in a row," Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. "We created a lot of turnovers, but struggled to capitalize on them. Ultimately, we got a win against La Conner and that feels good."
La Conner is 3-5 in league play and 5-10 overall.
Orcas Island Vikings 82,
Concrete Lions 48
CONCRETE — The Lions' Owen Aamot had 30 points and 15 rebounds, but his team dropped the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Concrete is 0-10 in league and 2-14 overall.
Girls' Wrestling
Lady Knights Invitational
MUKILTEO — Sedro-Woolley had two wrestlers place fourth in their weight classes in the 19-team tournament.
Emilee Workman-Smith was fourth at 235 pounds and Jordan Matronic-Naylor was fourth at 145.
The Cubs finished ninth as a team.
