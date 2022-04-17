...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight PDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
CASHMERE — Ellie Marble took first place and Morgan Huizenga took fourth in the girls' high jump to lead the La Conner track and field teams at the Cashmere Invitational on Saturday.
Marble's winning jump was 4 feet, 10 inches, and Huizenga leaped 4-8.
In the 300 hurdles, Marble was third (53.16) and Huizenga took eighth in 56.10.
Marble also placed sixth in the shot put (30-6) and was part of the Braves' 4x200 relay team with Huizenga, Sarah Cook and Mari Waltner, which placed fifth (1:56.47).
In the 4x100 relay, the La Conner team of Rachel Cram, Kaliana Bill, Hannah Cook and Waltner was sixth in 55.77.
For the La Conner boys, Tommy Murdock took third in the 300-meter hurdles (43.87) and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles (17.54), and Jacob Pommels took sixth in the 200-meter dash at 24.53.
The Braves' 4x400 relay team of Pommels, Thomas Kitchen, Ian McCormick and Murdock finished fourth in 3:45.71.
SOFTBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 13,
Lynden Christian Lyncs 8
LYNDEN — Mount Vernon used a hot start and timely hitting to defeat Lynden Christian in the Northwest Conference game Saturday.
"It was a good bounce-back win for us," Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said. "The bats really came alive today."
The Bulldogs had 14 hits, including six in the first inning, Cyr said. Mount Vernon scored four runs in the fourth inning and added two runs in the sixth, capped by Sydney Snyder's sixth home run of the season, and Chelsea Maganas had a pinch-hit single which led to a run in seventh.
Olivia Collins picked up the win as she scattered nine hits, and added two hits and two RBI. Snyder was 2-for-2 with three RBI, Natalie Zastoupil was 2-for-3, and Leslie Escamilla, Jasmine Bylsma, Maya Justus, and Dakota Brown each went 2-for-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.