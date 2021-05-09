LA CONNER — The La Conner High School volleyball team wrapped up a perfect season Saturday with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-8 victory over Mount Vernon Christian.
The Braves, playing their fourth match in five days, finished 11-0. They didn’t drop a set all season and claimed their league title.
“I am really proud of our team and how we played through the unknowns and the adversity that was this past year,” La Conner coach Suzanne Marble said.
Braves standouts included Ellie Marble (23 kills, 11 digs), Emma Keller (29 assists, three aces), Rachel Cram (24 digs), Sarah Cook (seven aces, three kills, 17 digs) and Katie Watkins (three blocks, five kills, 15-15 serving with four aces).
The Hurricanes finished their season 5-4.
Girls' Golf
Skagit County Championships
BURLINGTON — Mount Vernon's Ashley Bruland was the top golfer int he 23rd annual clash between Skagit County teams, and Burlington-Edison took home the title in its backyard at Skagit County Golf & Country Club.
Bruland shot a nine-hole 45 on Thursday, finishing atop a field that included Bulldogs teammate Sara Pate, who finished second with a 49.
Sedro-Woolley's Taylor Deieso placed third (55), followed by Burlington-Edison's Chloe Brink (57). There was a three-golfer tie for fifth: Anacortes' Emma Foley, Burlington-Edison's Piper Raupp and Sedro-Woolley's Erin Pierce, all at 58.
Burlington-Edison won the team title with 296 strokes.
SOFTBALL
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 15-15
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0-10
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Senior Madelyn Requa’s last day as a Cubs player was one to remember, as she went 5-for-8 with two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in the two games.
Teammate Kiah Trammell was 5-for-6 with a double, four RBI and five runs scored.
“Sedro is a good-hitting team,” Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said. “They keep pressure on your defense. Not a lot of easy outs in their lineup.”
Pitchers Alyssa Mercer (game 1) and Cruz Trevithick (game 2) each picked up their fourth victory of the season for Sedro-Woolley (11-3).
Mercer scattered seven hits with three strikeouts in the opener, which was stopped after four innings by the mercy rule.
Leslie Escamilla-Ibarra and Olivia Collins each went 2-for-2 in the opener for the Bulldogs (3-7). Ashlyn Stroud led the way in the second game, going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI.
BASEBALL
Lynden Lions 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 4
Blaine Borderites 6,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
MOUNT VERNON — The Bulldogs rallied from a five-run deficit but came up short against Lynden. Steven Gard went 4-for-4 to lead Mount Vernon (4-10) offensively.
The Bulldogs’ Darlyn Santamaria and Gard each had two hits against Blaine.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BURLINGTON — The Tigers wrapped up their season with a 10-4 record, a four-game winning streak and a shutout of the Cubs.
Sedro-Woolley ends its season at 9-5.
Football
Coupeville Wolves 29,
Concrete Lions 0
COUPEVILLE — Hunter Olmstead was fierce on both sides of the ball for the Lions, who wrapped up their COVID-shortened season with a loss to Coupeville.
Lions coach Arthur Sanchez said Concrete was hurt by turnovers and taking poor angles to the ball, but was pleased with the performance of Olmstead, who was hard-nosed while running the ball on offense and punishing while pursuing Coupeville's ballcarriers on defense.
The Lions (0-6) only had 14 players available against the Wolves ... eight of them underclassmen.
"Our future looks bright by the tough showing our eighth-graders and freshmen showed," Sanchez said.
