DARRINGTON — The La Conner High School volleyball team is getting off to as hot a start in the spring as it usually does in the fall.
Ellie Marble had 20 kills and was 17-of-17 serving, Emma Keller had 26 assists and the Braves swept Darrington on Saturday 25-6, 25-12, 25-8.
Marble added 10 digs, four aces and was 9-of-9 on serve receive, while Keller had eight digs.
Rachel Cram added 17 digs and a pair of aces, Sarah Cook had 11 digs and eight kills, and Katie Watkins had six kills, six digs and two blocks as the Braves bettered their record to 2-0.
"We played really well offensively tonight. Emma did a nice job running our offense and Rachel did a nice job running our defense. Ellie was big for us at the net and she and Emma connected well. I am proud of our girls for continuing to push themselves and each other every day," coach Suzanne Marble said. "Every player contributed to our win today."
Concrete Lions 3,
Orcas Island 2
EASTSOUND — The Lions battled for a victory on the road.
Rebekah Rider was 26-for-26 serving, Kassidy Smith had 25 digs and the Lions erased a two-set deficit to win 24-26, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10.
Rider had five kills and two blocks for the Lions, who also got a 14-14 serving performance with nine kills and nine digs from Kylie Clark, and a 19-of-19 serving tally from Sierra Rensink, who also had 10 assists and four blocks.
Concrete evened its record at 1-1.
Football
Coupeville Wolves 6,
La Conner Braves 0
COUPEVILLE — The Wolves came out on top in the season-opening contest for both teams.
La Conner's next game is with Concrete on April 23 in Concrete.
Lummi Nation Blackhawks 16,
Concrete Lions 12
BELLINGHAM — The Lions came up short Friday in their season-opener.
They will host Neah Bay on Saturday.
