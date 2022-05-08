MOUNT VERNON — Aaron Diaz scored twice Saturday as the Mount Vernon High School boys' soccer team beat Everett 2-0 in a Northwest 3A District Tournament match.
Diaz scored a goal in each half. Angel Casillas and Brandon Caro had assists.
Mount Vernon goalkeeper Jesus Garcia had seven saves.
"Although our performance was not our very best showing, we managed to dominate the game through possession," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said. "With strong playing performances by the senior leadership, we manage to stay ahead of the constant threat of attack from Everett."
The Bulldogs (15-1) will face Monroe on Tuesday in a tournament semifinal.
Burlington-Edison 4,
Bellingham Bayhawks 0
BELLINGHAM — The Tigers scored four second-half goals to win the Northwest 2A District Tournament match.
Goals came from Brennan MacKay, Acxel Gonzalez, Kounosuke Wilcox and Jordan Gomez.
"I’m extremely happy for the boys and how they stuck to what makes us a good team: playing exciting, selfless soccer," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said. "This victory was a complete team win, with everyone contributing."
The Tigers (9-6) will face Sehome on Tuesday in a tournament semifinal.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 2
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners knocked the Seahawks into the losers bracket of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
Wesley Hunter and Aidan Pinson had goals for Anacortes, while Pinson and Aiden Santos had assists.
Anacortes (8-6-3) will face Bellingham on Tuesday.
Baseball
Anacortes Seahawks 6,
Lakewood Cougars 0
ANACORTES — Staely Moore threw a complete-game shutout to help the Seahawks to the Northwest 2A District Tournament win.
The junior allowed two hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Anacortes started the game strong when Erik Dotzauer doubled to drive in two runs in the first inning.
The Seahawks (15-6) will face Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday in a tournament semifinal.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 5,
Squalicum Storm 1
ANACORTES — Clayton O'Larey threw six shutout innings to give the Tigers the Northwest 2A District Tournament win.
O’Larey allowed two hits and struck out 10.
Burlington-Edison helped itself by stealing six bases. Levi Koopmans had three of the stolen bases.
Burlington-Edison (13-8) will face Lynden on Tuesday in a tournament semifinal.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 10,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 4
ANACORTES — The Wildcats beat the Cubs in the Northwest 2A District Tournament game.
Sedro-Woolley (6-12) will face Lakewood on Tuesday in a loser-out game.
Meadowdale Mustangs 9,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
EDMONDS — The Mustangs scored seven runs over the first three innings on the way to beating the Bulldogs in the Northwest 3A District Tournament game.
Mount Vernon scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Moises Lucatero went 2-for-4 for Mount Vernon, while Quinn Swanson and Alex Rolfson drove in runs.
The Bulldogs (15-7) will play a tournament loser-out game on Tuesday.
Quilcene Rangers 12,
Concrete Lions 4
LA CONNER — The Rangers beat the Lions in the Bi-District 1B Tournament game.
Concrete is 0-11.
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 12,
Quilcene Rangers 0
Five innings
LA CONNER — The Hurricanes won the Bi-District 1B Tournament game.
Mount Vernon Christian pitcher Alec Flury allowed one hit in four innings of work.
The Hurricanes (9-6) will play a tournament semifinal on Tuesday.
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 1
MOUNT VERNON — The Cubs beat the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game.
Mount Vernon's Sydney Snyder and Maya Justus were each 2-for-3.
Mount Vernon pitcher Olivia Collins limited Sedro-Woolley to five hits and had nine strikeouts.
Sedro-Woolley is 11-1 in conference and 14-2 overall, while Mount Vernon is 8-6 and 10-9.
