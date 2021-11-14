ANACORTES — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' soccer team was eliminated Saturday from the Class 2B/1B State Tournament.
The Hurricanes let a two-goal lead slip away in the second half in falling to Toledo 3-2 in overtime in a quarterfinal-round match.
Mount Vernon Christian (14-2-1) had a nine-game win streak snapped.
"It was a fantastic season for us," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said. "We are all a little shell-shocked on letting a 2-0 lead get away from us with 15 minutes left in the match. I look forward to continuing to progress this team next season but this one will take a little time to recover from. "
Goals from Hannah Van Hofwegen off a corner kick from Abby Russell, and from Emily Russell, put the Hurricanes up 2-0.
But the Riverhawks scored twice — once in extra time — to send the match into overtime. They then scored in the second overtime period to advance to the state semifinals.
The Hurricanes were making their third state tournament appearance. They placed second in 2019, the last time the state soccer playoffs were held.
Class 2A State Tournament
Hockinson Hawks 1,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Tigers fell to the Hawks in the quarterfinal-round match of the state playoffs.
"This ended our season, and it wasn't the way we wanted it to end. But the girls played hard and had one of the best seasons in our school's history, Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel said.
The Tigers finish 17-3-1.
Boys' Soccer
Class 2B/1B State Tournament
Crosspoint Academy Warriors 1,
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0
BREMERTON — The Hurricanes' season came to a close in a state quarterfinal-round match.
They finish at 12-6.
Volleyball
Northwest 2A District Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Burlington-Edison beat Lynden 17-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 to win the district title.
Amey Rainaud had five aces, nine kills, 18 assists and 12 digs; Adria Ray 19 assists and 14 digs; Jordyn Smith 17 kills and 11 digs; and Lexie Mason 14 kills and 10 digs.
"We overcame a little bit of a slow start in the first set and played really solid and consistent the next three sets to finish out the match," Burlington-Edison coach Tawnya Brewer said.
The Tigers take a 17-3 record into the Class 2A State Tournament, which begins Friday in Yakima.
They will be joined at the state tournament by Anacortes.
The Seahawks (14-5) beat Sedro-Woolley 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 and Archbishop Murphy 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 on Saturday to finish third in the district tournament.
Against Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn had six kills; Skyler Whisler 12 kills; Reese Illston three aces; Kenna Flynn 20 assists and three aces; and Ariana Bickley 11 digs and four aces.
Against Archbishop Murphy, Kendyl Flynn had six kills; Whisler 12 kills; Kenna Flynn 20 assists and nine digs; and Ariana Bickley 11 digs.
"It was a solid performance by the entire team today," Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. "Our defense made some amazing plays. They were all focused and played consistently with each other and for each other. As a coach, I couldn't ask for more from my team."
Sedro-Woolley finished its season 7-8.
Girls’ Swimming
Class 2A State Championships
FEDERAL WAY — Anacortes junior Lindsay Brown finished as state runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.46 seconds.
Brown also placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.76) and swam on the Seahawks' two runner-up freestyle relay teams — the 200 (1:43.51) and the 400 (3:46.84).
She was joined on the 200 team by Jazmyn Capron, Sabine Hambleton and Fiona Watkins, and on the 400 team by Capron, Watkins and Annaly Elllis.
Watkins placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.96) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (57.24), while Ellis was third in the 500 freestyle (5:34.22) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.22).
