MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School football team made its debut Saturday during an unusual 2021 season.
Cole Williams had 165 yards passing and 80 rushing, and Victor Martinez starred on both sides of the ball in the Bulldogs' season-opening loss to Lynden. The Lions scored 13 first-quarter points on their way to a 27-13 road victory.
Williams was 12-for-22 passing and added 12 rushes, including a touchdown. Martinez had 24 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he had 11 tackles.
Van Stroosma added five receptions for 82 yards, and Trent Hensley had four catches for 47 yards.
Hensley had seven tackles for the Bulldogs, while Taylor Saben had four tackles and an interception.
Squalicum Storm 36,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 14
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said big plays and turnovers cost the Cubs, who gave up two long touchdown passes in their season opener.
"We gave up two huge touchdown passes on blown coverages and fumbled the football four times," Lee said, noting the team lost all four fumbles. "That being said, we had a lot of young guys get their first varsity experience and they competed well. Our attitude and effort was there, we just need to cut down on mistakes that lead to huge momentum plays for our opponent."
For Sedro-Woolley, Kaden Plymale found Ethan Doctor for a 10-yard touchdown reception, and Carsten Reynolds added a 6-yard touchdown run. Reynolds ran six times for a team-high 64 yards, while Davis added seven rushes for 61 yards.
Sehome Mariners 42,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 19
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners jumped out early to overcome an effort that included three touchdown passes by Tigers quarterback Zach Watson.
Watson hit Bode Brewer for two touchdown receptions, and Cody Hurd for one.
Watson had 182 yards passing. Francisco Sanchez-Mendoza led the team's rushing attack with 52 yards.
"I loved the fight in our kids tonight. With many players getting their first taste of varsity football, we came out and responded to adversity well. We got better as the game went on," first-year Burlington-Edison coach Andy Olson said.
Anacortes Seahawks 33,
Bellingham Red Raiders 7
ANACORTES — The Seahawks took to the field for the first time since canceling their 2019 season due to low participation numbers and came away with a victory.
Joseph Cutter had two touchdown passes, Jake Schuh had two touchdown runs and the Seahawks rolled to a victory over the Red Raiders.
Cutter threw a 9-yard scoring strike to Hayden John and a 19-yard touchdown to Kaden Jacobson. Schuh had touchdown runs of 1 and 15 yards. Cutter added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Cutter was 18-of-21 passing for 161 yards and Schuh tallied 200 yards on 22 carries. Brock Illston led the Seahawks with seven tackles and had their only sack.
Cross Country
Sedro-Woolley at Squalicum
BELLINGHAM — Sedro-Woolley's Lauren Benham won and two teammates also landed in the top five as the Cubs' girls' team won its matchup with the Storm.
Benham finished the three-mile course in 20 minutes, 20 seconds. Teammates Abby Vlahovich (22:16) and Sophia Martin (22:50) were fourth and fifth as the Cubs notched 24 team points to the Storm's 32.
In the boys' meet, Sedro-Woolley's Kalin Adkerson finished second (17:45) and Koen Schweizer placed third (18:01). Squalicum won 26-33.
