MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon beat Mount Vernon Christian 1-0 on Saturday in a high school girls' soccer match.
It was the first varsity meeting between the two schools at opposite ends of the state enrollment classifications — the Class 4A Bulldogs and the Class 1B Hurricanes.
"A number of these girls know each other through local youth sports teams or as teammates through their club team," Hurricanes coach Mike Russell said. "This is a game we've been wanting to play for years and it finally was able to happen tonight."
Russell said noted strong play from Camryn Stewart defensively, Lily Long in the midfield and Grace Van Pelt in goal.
Mount Vernon is 2-4-1 and Mount Vernon Christian 5-1-1.
Volleyball
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Ellensburg Bulldogs 1
ELLENSBURG — A long road trip for the Tigers paid off with a victory against a highly regarded Bulldogs team.
Burlington-Edison was tied as the second-ranked Class 2A team in the state in a Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association poll released earlier this month, while Ellensburg was ranked fourth at the time.
The Tigers improved to 4-1.
Anacortes at Mark Morris Tournament
LONGVIEW — The Seahawks made it to the tournament finals before falling to Mark Morris.
Anacortes went unbeaten in pool play, defeating Sequim, Washougal and Castle Rock. In the playoff round, it defeated Woodland and Port Angeles before meeting up with Mark Morris.
The Seahawks' Kenna Flynn dished out 66 assists, Skyler Whisler had 39 kills, Kendyl Flynn 32 kills, Tori Anthony 13 kills and Ariana Bickley 15 aces.
Mount Vernon Christian 3,
Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 0
MOUNT VERNON — Noelle Price turned in a pristine serving game, going 25-for-25 as the Hurricanes won 25-11, 25-12, 25-7 to grab momentum heading into a week with three scheduled games.
Mount Vernon Christian is 2-3.
Cross-Country
Burlington-Edison at Bellevue Invitational
ISSAQUAH — Johnna Waddell posted the fastest time for the Tigers girls' team on the 5,000-meter Sammamish State Park course.
The junior finished in 21 minutes, 35.80 seconds to place 39th in the race for varsity Nos. 3 and 4 runners.
In the girls' race for varsity Nos. 1 and 2 runners, senior Sage Mailhiot placed 56th (21:48) and senior Katelyn Van Zanten was 61st (22:10.4).
Football
Concrete at Quilcene
This nonleague matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Boys' Soccer
Mount Vernon Christian 10,
Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 0
MOUNT VERNON — Three players scored two goals apiece as the Hurricanes improved to 5-1.
Ben Rozema, Lucas Millenaar and Matt Wyatt each scored twice, while Julian Pedrosa, Alex Dowrey, Jacob Ruble and Reuben Hall added a goal apiece.
"I was most pleased with the fact that nine of the 10 goals came off of assists, seven players scored, and nine different players entered the scoring or assist column," coach Jeremiah Wohlgemuth said.
