MOUNT VERNON — Even in an unusual year for high school sports, Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison make for a fierce rivalry.
Taylor Saben ran for 125 yards, Van Stroosma scored two touchdowns and the Mount Vernon football team scored 15 fourth-quarter points Saturday to get past the Tigers 27-21.
Stroosma had a 1-yard touchdown run and seven catches — including one for a touchdown — for 90 yards.
Mount Vernon quarterback Nathan Hensley, who replaced Cole Williams after Williams suffered a first-half injury, threw the touchdown pass to Stroosma as part of a 10-for-14, 118-yard effort.
Victor Martinez had 1-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-4) in their final game of the season.
The Tigers wrapped up the season 2-3.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 40,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 21
FERNDALE — Three Cubs scored rushing touchdowns in the season-ending matchup with the Golden Eagles.
Connor Davis led Sedro-Woolley with 73 yards on 19 carries, a total that included a 2-yard scoring run. Carsten Reynolds added a 1-yard TD, and Austin Crossen scored from 3 yards out.
"Offensively we were able to rush the ball between the tackles with some success. Our backs ran really hard and earned every yard they got. Connor Davis ran physical, Austin Crossen gave us some big chunk plays, and Carsten Reynolds was able to create with his legs when our routes were covered," Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee said.
With the season wrapped up at 1-4, Lee said there's plenty to look forward to ... and plenty to work on.
"Overall, our team played with great attitude and effort. We had two scoring drives of 12 plays or longer that we can build on for next year. This has been a great group of kids to work with," he said. "They've done everything we've asked of them, and with zero seniors in the program, we should find some success next season if the kids put in the work in the offseason. The weight room needs to be our best friend."
Anacortes Seahawks 27,
Meridian High School 14
ANACORTES — After a year in which the program didn't field a varsity program, the Seahawks wrapped up a .500 record with a win at home, improving to 3-3.
Volleyball
Anacortes Seahawks 3,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 0
OAK HARBOR — The Seahawks emerged from their final match of the season with one more victory and a 9-4 record.
Kendyl Flynn had a game-high 11 kills, Alyssa Kiser had nine kills and four aces, and Kenna Flynn had 24 assists and four aces as the Seahawks won 25-20, 25-13, 25-12.
"It was a nice win to end our season, especially for our seniors," Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp said.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
Squalicum Storm 0
BELLINGHAM — Gabriella MacKenize had 20 kills and four aces, Amey Rainaud handed out 31 assists and the Tigers ended their season at 11-2 with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Storm.
Jordyn Smith added nine kills.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Golden Eagles swept the Cubs in Sedro-Woolley's final match of the season. The Cubs wrapped up at 3-8.
Girls' Soccer
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2
EVERSON — Madi Robertson's first hat trick in a Bulldogs uniform paced the season-ending victory for Mount Vernon.
Parker Halgren added two goals and the Bulldogs (2-5-2) also got scores from Josie Mills, Jenna Mills, Bailee Martinez, Lila Faber and Litzzy Duran-Partida.
