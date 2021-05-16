BELLINGHAM — A sterling first game by freshman Malia Garcia was among the highlights Saturday as the Mount Vernon High School girls' basketball team kicked off its season.
Garcia led the Bulldogs with 11 points in a game in which Meridian outscored the Bulldogs by 15 points in the fourth quarter for a 54-30 win at home.
Orcas Island Vikings 61,
Concrete Lions 30
CONCRETE — Concrete's Kylie Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Sierra Rensink added 13 points and eight rebounds against the Vikings.
Ashley Parker had nine rebounds and four assists for Concrete (1-1).
Boys' Basketball
Orcas Island Vikings 63,
Concrete Lions 19
CONCRETE — The Vikings came out on top in the first game of the season for both teams.
Owen Aamot led the Lions with seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.