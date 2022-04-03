prep sports

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon High School softball team scored seven runs in the final two innings Saturday to beat Auburn Mountainview in a nonconference game.

The Bulldogs trailed 8-2 before scoring six runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh.

"The girls did a great job of staying in the moment and sticking to the process," Mount Vernon coach Robert Cyr said. 

In the final inning, Chelsea Maganas reached base on an error, Natalie Zastoupil sent her to third base with a double, and Teviana Saldivar brought her home with a single. 

The Bulldogs' sixth inning included a two-run single by Olivia Collins and a three-run home run by Sydney Snyder.

Collins was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Saldivar was 2-for-4, Maya Justus was 2-for-4 and Zastoupil was 2-for-3.

On the mound, Collins scattered six hits and struck out nine.

The Bulldogs, 6-3 overall, have won three straight.

Kamiak Knights 14-14,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 0-6

MUKILTEO — The Tigers were swept by the Knights in the nonconference doubleheader.

Burlington-Edison's Lexi Saldivar had her team's only hit in the five-inning first game, while Saldivar and Courtney Locke were each 3-for-3 in the second game.

Locke scored two runs and had three RBI in the second game, Saldivar drove in one run, and Frankie Wilhonen was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

The Tigers are 3-6.

Baseball

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 14-12,

Orcas Island Vikings 4-3

LA CONNER — The Hurricanes swept the doubleheader.

They are 2-2 in Northwest 2B/1B play and 4-2 overall.

