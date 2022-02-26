MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Christian high school girls' basketball team won a nail-biter Saturday.
The Hurricanes, the top-seeded team in the Class 1B State Tournament, beat Pomeroy 37-34 in a regional game at Mount Vernon High School.
"The game never had any flow due to a number of factors and we struggled to execute our sets," Mount Vernon Christian coach Jeff Droog said.
The Hurricanes, 20-3 and winners of seven straight, led 15-8 to start the game, then saw the Pirates pull into a tie by halftime.
A 12-point Mount Vernon Christian third quarter, in which Allie Heino scored seven of her 15 points, put the Hurricanes back into the lead.
Caitlin Vander Kooy added nine points for Mount Vernon Christian, while Emma Droog was in the lineup for just the second time this season.
The senior, who had knee surgery in late summer, had only played this season on senior night when she was on the court to start the game. She scored two points against Pomeroy.
The Hurricanes advance into a state quarterfinal-round game Thursday in Spokane, where they will face either Naselle or Wellpinit.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 52,
Tumwater Thunderbirds 47
CHEHALIS — Eighth-seeded Burlington-Edison (17-7) pulled off the upset, knocking off top-seeded Tumwater (22-2) in a regional game of the Class 2A State Tournament.
The Tigers' Sydney Reisner had 17 points, Emma Smith seven, and Chesah Holmes and Hannah Sayer six apiece.
Holmes had six rebounds and Analise Slotemaker eight.
Burlington-Edison will face the White River-Washougal winner in a Class 2A state quarterfinal game Thursday in Yakima.
La Conner Braves 91,
Chief Leschi Warriors 54
EVERETT — After facing a huge deficit in the first few minutes of the first quarter, the Braves handily won their regional round game of the Class 2B State Tournament.
Five players scored in double figures to help La Conner, 21-1 and the top seed in the tournament, into a quarterfinal-round game Thursday against either Warden or Wahkiakum in Spokane.
The Braves trailed 18-9 early, but bounced back well. Down by two points at the end of the first quarter, they outscored the Warriors 72-33 over the final three quarters.
"We stepped up our defense the rest of the game and that was the difference," La Conner coach Scott Novak said. "There were several nice plays on both ends of the floor by our girls. I'm proud of them."
La Conner's Juna Swanson scored 23 points, while Sarah Cook had 20, Ellalee Wortham 16, Ellie Marble 14 and Josie Harper 12.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 51
Riverside Christian Crusaders 40
MOUNT VERNON — Tiger Brunk scored 17 points and Liam Millenaar added 11 as the 10th-seeded Hurricanes (17-6) won their regional game of the Class 1B State Tournament.
"This one feels good,” Mount Vernon Christian coach Pat Russell said. “We were in control with a lead for most of the game and that felt really good."
The Crusaders, seeded 15th, closed the gap to four points late in the third quarter but got no closer.
"Riverside Christian came to play,” Russell said. “We wanted to go inside and I think that effort allowed us some open looks. For the most part our plan of going inside worked well. Liam Millenaar got in some foul trouble and that is when senior Tiger Brunk stepped up with his season, possibly career high, in points.
"Our boys are super excited to be heading to Spokane. It has been a long time.”
Mount Vernon Christian moves on to the final 12, where it will face Lummi Nation in a loser-out game Wednesday at the Spokane Arena.
