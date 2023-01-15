AUSTIN, Texas — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' wrestling team saw some new competition Saturday.
The Cubs wrestled Texas opponents in the Cavalier Classic, where they tied for fifth as team.
Two Sedro-Woolley wrestlers placed among the top four.
Kellen Soares was second at 144 pounds and Conner Mellich third at 150.
Soares recorded two falls and a 4-0 decision on his way to the finals, where he lost on a technical fall.
Ray Westberg Invitational
ELLENSBURG — Burlington-Edison had two placewinners in the tournament.
Timothy Duvall was sixth at 145 pounds and Zaylen Vaquero was eighth at 132.
Viking Invitational
LAKE STEVENS — Anacortes' James Fredricks recorded a third-place tournament finish.
Fredericks was third in the 152-pound weight class.
Anacortes' Talin Kerr was fourth at 113 and Rylin Lang fourth at 160.
Girls' Wrestling
Borderite Blizzard
BLAINE — Mount Vernon's Samara Knudsen and Sedro-Woolley's Micayla Yates won titles in the tournament.
Knudsen was first at 145 pounds and Yates first at 125.
Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren and Shecid Garcia-Quiroz each had runner-up finishes — Halgren at 115 and Garcia-Quiroz at 190.
Burlington-Edison's Lilia Ortiz was second at 105 and Sedro-Woolley's Trinity Covert second at 120.
Sedro-Woolley placed sixth as a team, while Mount Vernon was seventh.
Boys' Swimming
Northwest Conference Dive Meet
ANACORTES — Anacortes' Zephy Blee placed first in the seven-diver meet.
Blee finished with 369.1 points, about 100 points ahead of the rest of the field.
Burlington-Edison's Ezekial Stansberry was third.
Boys' Basketball
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 66,
Lakewood Cougars 64
LAKEWOOD — Quinn Swanson scored with 12 seconds to play to give the Bulldogs the Northwest Conference win.
Mount Vernon was playing its third game in four nights — and all of them were wins.
"We gutted this one out tonight," Mount Vernon coach Brett Farrar said. "Incredible will and desire from our guys tonight on the road. We needed some guys to step up tonight and they did when we needed it most."
Mount Vernon's Michael Johnson had 27 points, Notah Edwards 15 and Swanson 12.
The Bulldogs are 5-3 in conference and 9-4 overall.
Sehome Mariners 76,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 48
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell to the Mariners in a Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley's Connor Cox had 14 points and Jackson Avey 13.
"Jackson did a great job not backing down to a challenge on the offense and defensive sides of the ball today," Sedro-Woolley coach Ethan Brown said.
The Cubs are 2-7 in conference and 4-10 overall.
La Conner Braves 61,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 45
FRIDAY HARBOR — Braden Thomas had 19 points and Isaiah Price 16 as the Braves beat the Wolverines in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
La Conner is 2-0 in league and 6-6 overall.
Girls' Basketball
La Conner Braves 76,
Friday Harbor Wolverines 31
FRIDAY HARBOR — Makayla Herrera and Josie Harper each scored 31 points as the Braves won the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Herrera also had 11 rebounds and Harper 10 steals.
Playing without Ellie Marble, the Braves moved Harper from point guard to post, and had freshman Shaniquah Casey take over point duties.
Casey responded with 12 assists and strong defense.
La Conner is 1-0 in league and 9-3 overall.
Sehome Mariners 66,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 25
BELLINGHAM — The Cubs fell to the Mariners in a Northwest Conference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-9 in conference and 1-13 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.