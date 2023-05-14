ANACORTES — The Sedro-Woolley High School baseball team made a run Saturday at a state tournament berth.
The Cubs started the day by eliminating top-seeded Anacortes 5-0 in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game, but then fell to second-seeded Lynden 6-0 to leave them a win shy of the state tournament.
The Cubs, who were seeded sixth in the district tournament, finish the season 10-13.
Anacortes finishes its season 17-6.
Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 4,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 2
ANACORTES — The Wildcats scored all of their runs in the final two innings of the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The Tigers were held to three hits — all by Levi Koopmans. He was 3-for-4 with a double.
Burlington-Edison's Jakson Granger scored two runs, while Hudson Nielsen drove one home on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.
Burlington-Edison, 13-9, will play Saturday in the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
Boys' Soccer
Shorewood Stormrays 2,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
SHORELINE — The Stormrays scored twice in the final 10 minutes to beat the Bulldogs in the championship match of the Northwest 3A District Tournament.
"A couple of missed assignments cost us the game," Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra said.
Mount Vernon, 14-1-3, moves on to the Class 3A State Tournament.
Track and Field
Bi-District 2B Championships
COUPEVILLE — La Conner's Tommy Murdock won three individual events in the four-team meet.
The senior was first in the boys' 100-meter run (12.53 seconds), 110 hurdles (15.45) and 300 hurdles (40.07).
La Conner's Jacob Pommels was first in the boys' 200 (23.45), Isaiah Price first in the boys' javelin (137-2), and the Braves placed first in the 1,600 relay (3:37.86).
In the girls' meet, La Conner's Lydia Grossglass won the 300 hurdles (52.13), Morgan Huizenga the javelin (101 feet, 10 inches), and Maeve McCormick the long jump (15-0).
Northwest 1B District Championships
COUPEVILLE — Mount Vernon Christian's Cody De Vlieger won three individual events in the nine-team meet.
He was first in the boys' 110 hurdles (17.14), 300 hurdles (45.07) and pole vault (11-6).
In the boys' meet, the Hurricanes also had Jaxon Silver win the 400 (54.42) and Jaden Kuipers-Mitchell the javelin (159-11).
In the girls' meet, Mount Vernon Christian's Caitlin VanderKooy, Anika Brunk and Allie Heino each won two individual events.
While VanderKooy won the 100 (13.61) and 200 (27.38), Brunk took the 100 hurdles (19.18) and 300 hurdles (53.62), and Heino the shot put (31-5 1/4) and javelin (90-1).
In other girls' events, Mount Vernon Christian's Avery McCullough won the 400 (1:04.84), Kayla Van Hofwegen the 1,600 (6:44.85), Kadance Smith the pole vault (6-6) and Josephine Swinburnson the long jump (14-6 1/4).
The Hurricanes also won the girls' 400 relay (53.79), 800 relay (1:52.15) and 1,600 relay (4:29.79).
Mount Vernon Christian won both team titles.
Girls' Tennis
District 2A Tournament
BELLINGHAM — Two Skagit County doubles teams remain in the running for a state tournament berth.
The teams of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn of Anacortes, and GiGi Searle and Macee Holmes of Burlington-Edison each split two matches Saturday.
After losing in the quarterfinals, each won a consolation round match.
