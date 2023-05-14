svh-202305xx-sports-BB-ANA-vs-SW-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley's Landon Friedrichs throws a pitch Saturday during a district playoff game against Anacortes in Anacortes. Sedro-Woolley won, 5-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

ANACORTES — The Sedro-Woolley High School baseball team made a run Saturday at a state tournament berth.

The Cubs started the day by eliminating top-seeded Anacortes 5-0 in a Northwest 2A District Tournament game, but then fell to second-seeded Lynden 6-0 to leave them a win shy of the state tournament.


