ANACORTES — The Burlington-Edison boy's soccer team won its Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinal match Saturday in dramatic fashion.
The Tigers emerged with the 1-0 (5-4 penalty shootout) victory over Tumwater in a game played at Anacortes High School.
The match was scoreless through regulation as well as two overtimes.
"I’ve been on both sides of penalty kick shootouts and after an exhausting two halves and two overtimes, penalties are mentally draining," said Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay. "Credit our boys — both those that shot and our goalkeeper — for digging deep and pulling out the victory."
With the victory, Burlington-Edison advances to face the state's top team — Columbia River — at 6 p.m. Saturday in the tournament's semifinal round at Tumwater District Stadium.
MacKay described going to penalty kicks while being exciting for fans, are a tough, nerve-wracking situation for everyone else.
"It’s a difficult way to end a game when trying to determine a winner," he said. "Especially when I believe wholeheartedly the boys deserved the win and were the better team."
Stepping up to the challenge with the season hanging in the balance, Burlington-Edison's Nando Velazquez, Edwin Vejar Quevedo, Brennan MacKay, Acxel Gonzelez, and Anthony Andrade approached the spot and struck nearly perfectly placed shots past Tumwater's talented keeper.
Burlington-Edison's goalie, Ivan Garcia, proved his mettle as he came closer and closer to deflecting Thunderbird shots with each of Tumwater's attempts.
"By the time the fifth Tumwater player stepped up, I’m sure he was trying to figure out where to go since Ivan had nearly blocked his previous teammates' shots," MacKay said. "I'm confident Ivan’s outsized presence helped cause the miss that allowed us to advance."
And advance they did.
"The boys played hard, and stuck to their principles of our brand of possession-based soccer," MacKay said. "Tumwater played us similar to Sequim with high pressure, stay compact on defense, and counterattack through the air."
The Tigers were up to the challenge as the Thunderbirds pressed the issue throughout regulation and overtime.
"Our midfield, however, did as they have done all season long and controlled the game," MacKay said. "Nando Velazquez, Brennan MacKay, and Alexis Garcia played phenomenal games controlling the pace, switching the play, and finding seams all over the field."
In the meantime, Burlington-Edison's forwards kept the pressure on Tumwater’s defense.
MacKay said Anthony Andrade and Acxel Gonzalez both had incredible second halves in the match, with the duo finding small openings and combining passes to create several scoring opportunities.
Despite the Tigers' control of possession for over two-thirds of the game, the Thunderbirds were relentless in their counterattacks. And Burlington-Edison defenders didn't blink.
"Tena Morales, Iver Light, and Edwin Vejar Quevedo dispelled their attacks, preventing Tumwater from getting clean shots off and forcing them into tough, difficult angles," MacKay said.
In the second half, Acxel Gonzelez and Anthony Andrade hit shots off the crossbar for the Tigers, coming mere inches away from what could have been game-winners.
In two other instances, Burlington-Edison's attack forced the Tumwater keeper to make what the coach described as "ridiculously difficult saves to keep the ball out the goal."
"Anthony also had a goal called back off a controversial offsides call," MacKay added. "The soccer gods seemed to be conspiring against us scoring a goal in regulation.
"... They deserved to win and are excited to keep playing together through the last day of the season."
BASEBALL
ALMIRA COULEE HARTLINE WARRIORS 5,
MOUNT VERNON CHRISTIAN HURRICANES 2
MOSES LAKE — The Mount Vernon Christian baseball team saw their season come to an end Saturday at the Class 1B State Tournament as the Hurricanes lost their quarterfinal game to Almira Coulee Hartline.
"I am proud of our competitiveness and ability to play with the No. 2 team in the state tournament," said Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister. "We end our season in the top eight in the state. Not bad for our first postseason in as many opportunities in school history."
The game was played at played at Larson Playfields in Moses Lake.
Jordan Boon was 2-for-3 in the game with two RBI for the Hurricanes while pitcher Alec Flury went the distance while striking out five and allowing two earned runs.
"Alec pitched his complete game with 103 pitches and with a lot of grit," Burmeister said. "He was the ultimate competitor ...
"We didn't quite play as good of defense as we were hoping for with five errors. We also made a few baserunning mistakes."
The Warriors led 3-0 at the end of the first inning and scored a run in each of the fourth and sixth innings.
Mount Vernon Christian (11-8) scored a run in the fourth inning and another in the seventh during a rally that fell short.
W.F. WEST BEARCATS 14
ANACORTES SEAHAWKS 2
TACOMA — Anacortes' season came to an end in the regional game at Foss High School.
The Seahawks end their campaign with an overall record of 17-8.
