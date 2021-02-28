FERNDALE — The Burlington-Edison High School volleyball team kept rolling Saturday with a 3-1 win over Ferndale.
Game scores were 5-25, 25-15, 15-25, 25-22.
The Tigers' Gabriella MacKenzie had a team-high 26 kills and added 12 digs, Jordyn Smith had 12 digs and eight kills, and Amey Rainaud had 36 assists and 12 digs.
The Tigers are 4-1 and winners of four straight matches.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 3,
Sehome Mariners 0
BELLINGHAM — The Bulldogs improved to 2-3 with a 25-16, 26-16, 25-22 victory over the Mariners.
"We had a great win. We pretty much controlled the match and were able to run the offense. The other team was scrappy so we had to make adjustments because of that," Bulldogs coach Mishel Keltner said.
Mount Vernon's Elisabeth Shutza had nine kills and three blocks, Sarah Ware had 13 digs, and Libby Whiton added two aces.
Lynden Christian Lyncs 3
Anacortes Seahawks 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks fell to 3-2 after a loss to the Lyncs.
Lynden Christian won 25-17, 25-11, 25-11 despite six kills from the Seahawks' Joey Keltner and 22 assists from Kenna Flynn.
Girls' Soccer
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 3
EVERSON — The Cubs are 1-1-1 after battling to a tie with the Pioneers.
Football
King's Knights 45
Anacortes Seahawks 0
SEATTLE — The Knights rolled to a shutout of the Seahawks.
Anacortes is 1-1.
