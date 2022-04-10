BELLINGHAM — Two Skagit County track and field athletes won individual titles Saturday at the Birger Solberg Invitational.
Anacortes High School's Jessica Frydenlund won the girls' 3,200-meter run in 10 minutes, 58.37 seconds, while Mount Vernon Christian's Tiger Brunk took the boys' high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch.
The meet included about 40 teams.
Frydenlund also took second place in the 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:29.48) and ran a leg of the winning 3,200-meter relay (10:09.65).
She ran on the relay with Casey Lemrick, Carolyn Chambers and Caitlin Brar.
Other top-three finishes in the meet were posted by Mount Vernon's Adrian Carrillo (third, boys' discus, 132-0), Mount Vernon Christian's Owen Heinze (third, boys' long jump, 19-9) and the Anacortes boys' 3,200 relay team (third, 8:48.89).
Anacortes was fifth as a team in the girls' meet, while Mount Vernon Christian was 34th and Mount Vernon 37th.
In the boys' meet, Mount Vernon Christian and Anacortes tied for 15th, while Mount Vernon was 31st.
Baseball
Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 20,
Concrete Lions 0
CONCRETE — Mount Vernon Christian's Jordan Feddema and Alec Flury combined on a five-inning no-hitter in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.
Feddema struck out five in two innings, while Flury struck out eight in three innings.
The Hurricanes are 3-2 in league and 5-2 overall. The Lions are 0-3 both in league and overall.
