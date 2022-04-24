SNOHOMISH — Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek won a hurdles title Saturday at the Eason Invitational track and field meet.
The senior won the 100-meter event in 15.56 seconds in a meet that included 79 schools.
Vanderbeek also placed third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet.
The Anacortes girls' team had Jessica Frydenlund place third in the 1,600 (5:04.10), Carolyn Chambers take third in the 3,200 (11:27.05), and its distance medley relay team of Frydenlund, Chambers, Casey Lemrick and Caitlin Brar take first (12:49.24 over 4,000 meters).
In the boys' meet, Mount Vernon's Makai Young was second in the high jump (6-0), and Anacortes' distance medley relay team placed third (11:15.21).
King's Invitational
SEATTLE — Mount Vernon Christian's Owen Heinze and Tiger Brunk won titles in the 19-school meet.
Heinze won the boys' long jump (20 feet, 9 inches), while Brunk took first in the boys' high jump (6-0).
They helped their team to a second-place finish.
Brunk also took fourth in the triple jump (36-7), Heinze was fourth in the 100 (11.97 seconds), Alexander Hoksbergen was fourth in the 3,200 (10:38.22), Cody DeVlieger was fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.89) and tied for fourth in the pole vault (10-6), and the 400 relay team placed fourth (47.97).
In the girls' meet, Mount Vernon Christian placed third behind a title from its 800 relay team (1:53.34).
The girls also had Avery McCullough place second in the 400 (1:04.67), Kayla Van Hofwegen take fourth in the 1,600 (6:00.69), Caitlin VanderKooy place fourth in the 100 hurdles (13.65), and their 1,600 and 400 relay teams each place third (4:31.91 and 54.71).
Softball
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 17,
Meadowdale Mavericks 7
LYNNWOOD — Grayson Mast had five hits to lead the Cubs to the nonconference win.
Mast was 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Braelyn Johnson was 4-for-4, Kiah Trammell 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, Mabel Gahan 2-for-4 with a home run, Sami Stark 2-for-4 with a home run, and Cruz Trevithick 1-for-1 with a grand slam.
Sedro-Woolley's Grace Swenson earned her first pitching win, allowing two earned runs in five innings.
