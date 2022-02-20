Team title
The Anacortes swim team celebrates its state title Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

FEDERAL WAY — The Anacortes High School boys' swim team is again a state champion.

The Seahawks won their fourth state title in school history Saturday and their first since 2018.

They had individual titles from senior Ryan Horr in the 500 freestyle and Zephy Blee in diving on the way to scoring 280 points in the Class 2A meet at the King County Aquatic Center.

Pullman finished second with 271 points.

Horr won his 500 freestyle state title in 4 minutes, 38.29 seconds — about 3 1/2 seconds ahead of runner-up Jake McCoy of Pullman — while Blee scored 310.95 points to finish ahead of teammate Fletcher Olson's 281.05.

Horr and Blee are the eighth and ninth members of the Anacortes boys' swim program to win state titles in individual events.

While the state titles accounted for 40 of the Seahawks' points, they won the meet more on their team depth.

Besides Horr, four other swimmers competed in championship races.

Horr also finished third in the 200 freestyle (1:44.30); Ethan Niessner was eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:52.24) and fifth in the 100 butterfly (54.79); Zachary Harris was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:03.95) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.94); Will McClintock was seventh in the 50 freestyle (23.06) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.84); and Finn McFarland was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:13.44).

Diving also played a crucial role in Anacortes' team title.

Between Blee, Olson and 10th-place finisher Sam Davis, the team's divers accounted for 44 points.

Anacortes also had good finishes by its relay teams.

The 200 medley team placed fifth (1:413), the 200 freestyle team second (1:33.02) and the 400 freestyle team fourth (3:25.00).

Over the past seven Class 2A state meets, Anacortes has finished either first or second six times.

It won titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2022.

In other event finals Saturday, Sedro-Woolley's Peter Pusateri placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.18), while Burlington-Edison divers Ezekiel Stansberry and Charlie King were eighth and 13th, respectively.

Class 3A State Championships

FEDERAL WAY — Mount Vernon's Wyatt Carlton posted a pair of runner-up finishes.

The junior was second in the 200 freestyle (1:41.44) and second in the 100 butterfly (49.73).

His butterfly time was an All-American Consideration mark.

