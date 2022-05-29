CHENEY — The Mount Vernon Christian high school boys' track and field team won its fourth consecutive state title Saturday.
Behind four runner-up finishes Saturday from Owen Heinze, the Hurricanes scored 87 team points to outdistance runner-up Naselle, which finished with 61, in the Class 1B state meet.
Heinze was second in the 100-meter dash (11.61), second in the 200 (23.28), second in the 400 (52.65) and second in the long jump (19 feet).
Also on the meet's final day, Cody De Vlieger was third in the 110 hurdles (17.65), fifth in the pole vault (12-0) and eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.17); Alexander Hoksbergen was second in the 3,200 (10:28.69) and fourth in the 800 (2:07.32); Tiger Brunk was fourth in the long jump (19-4 1/2) and sixth in the jump (6-0); Carter Yates was seventh in the long jump (18-8 3/4); and the Hurricanes placed fourth in the 400 relay (46.37) and sixth in the 1,600 relay (3:48.82).
Mount Vernon Christian has won six boys' state titles overall.
In the girls' meet, Mount Vernon Christian won all three relays on the meet's final day to help it to a third-place team finish.
The Hurricanes won the 400 relay in 52.98, the 800 in 1:50.25 and the 1,600 in 4:20.72.
Caitlin VanderKooy was fourth in the 100 (13.50) and fourth in the 200 (27.38); Avery McCullough was seventh in the 400 (1:03.84); Isabel Dowrey eighth in the 400 (1:05.39); Kayla Van Hofwegen fourth in the 3,200 (12:42.78); Hannah Van Hofwegen sixth in the 3,200 (13:08.25); and Emerson Hoksbergen fifth in the triple jump (31-7).
Class 2A State Championships
TACOMA — Sedro-Woolley's Heather Vanderbeek finished third in the girls' triple jump on the meet's final day.
The senior had a mark of 35-4.
In other girls' events, Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund was fourth in the 3,200 (10:52.25) and Burlington-Edison's Sydney Reisner was sixth in the 400 (1:00.20).
Burlington-Edison placed sixth in the 800 relay (1:48.17) and fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:08.38), while Sedro-Woolley was eighth in the 800 relay (1:54.71).
In boys' events, Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler was seventh in the javelin (150-8) and Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe was eighth in the high jump (5-10).
Class 2B State Championships
CHENEY — La Conner's Tommy Murdock won a state hurdles title on the meet's final day.
The sophomore placed first in the 300-meter event in 40.76.
Murdock, who also had the fastest prelim time in the 110-meter hurdles, false-started in the finals.
La Conner had four top-10 girls' finishes on the meet's final day — Ellie Marble was seventh in the 300 hurdles (50.96), Morgan Huizenga tied for seventh in the high jump (4-8), Kaliana Bill was eighth in the long jump (15-4 1/2) and the 800 relay team placed third (1:52.71).
