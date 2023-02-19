Boys' Wrestling

The Burlington-Edison boys' wrestling team after placing fourth at the Class 2A State Championships.

 Submitted photo

TACOMA — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team had three third-place finishers Saturday on the way to a fourth-place team finish at the Class 2A State Championships.

"Taking fourth as a team is a huge accomplishment and we are proud of the work the whole team did to get us here," Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones aid.


