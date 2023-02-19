The Burlington-Edison boys' wrestling team after placing fourth at the Class 2A State Championships.
TACOMA — The Burlington-Edison High School boys' wrestling team had three third-place finishers Saturday on the way to a fourth-place team finish at the Class 2A State Championships.
"Taking fourth as a team is a huge accomplishment and we are proud of the work the whole team did to get us here," Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones aid.
Placing third for the Tigers were Chris Lopez (113 pounds), Chase Weber (132) and Gus Menne (152).
Overall, Burlington-Edison had eight wrestlers place among the top eight.
Ben Sommers (106) placed fourth, Ramiro Becerra (126) sixth, Jiovanni Aguilar (126) and Cooper Hendrickson (160) seventh, and Miguel Fernandez (120) eighth.
"We took some hard losses, however, what impressed me the most was our boys' support for one another and the way they encouraged each wrestler to battle back," Jones said.
For Sedro-Woolley, Bryce Farruggia (160) placed fourth, Owen Ensley (106) sixth, Agustin Gonzalez (113) seventh, Koe Greenough (120) seventh, and Julian Rodriguez-Padilla (285) eighth.
For Anacortes, Rylin Lang (160) placed third, James Friedrichs (152) fourth, Talin Kerr (113) sixth, Kellen Soares (138) sixth, and Averie Sikes (220) sixth.
Boys' Wrestling
Class 3A State Championships
TACOMA — Mount Vernon's Ryan Wilson placed fourth in the 138-pound division.
The senior won his first two matches, lost in the semifinals then split a pair of consolation round matches.
Girls' Wrestling
Class 4A/3A State Championships
TACOMA — Mount Vernon's Shecid Garcia Quiroz placed sixth in the 190-pound weight class.
TACOMA — Sedro-Woolley's Micayla Yates placed third in the 125-pound division.
The freshman lost in Friday's quarterfinals, then won four consecutive matches.
Sedro-Woolley's Emilee Workman-Smith placed sixth at 190.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.