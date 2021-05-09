MOUNT VERNON — Despite a lengthy layoff, the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team picked up a win Saturday.
DeMarcus Hall-Scriven and Lezjuan Harris each notched a double-double, Josiah Miller scored a season-high 16 points and the Cardinals got past Edmonds 79-77 in their first game since April 20 due to COVID-19 protocols.
Hall-Scriven had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Harris had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Miller came off the bench for an 8-for-11 shooting performance.
"We were obviously feeling the effects of being out for three weeks but made enough plays down the stretch to get the win," Cardinals coach Carl Howell said. "We are a little shorthanded after losing Damani Green to a season-ending knee injury so we are trying some different combinations. Hopefully tonight shook the rust off."
Malik Howard scored 13 points for Skagit Valley (6-1).
Skagit Valley is scheduled to host Whatcom on Monday in a makeup game.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 66,
Olympic 51
MOUNT VERNON — A shorthanded Cardinals team battled its way to a victory with only six players.
Brooklyn Johnson had 20 points, six assists and four rebounds, Abby Yost scored 12 points, and Melissa Frein had a huge night off the bench with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Elizabeth Fefelov added 10 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals, while Isabel Buchert handed out eight assists.
Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said "everyone stepped up," noting that half of the six players — Johnson, Josie Bocci and Isabel Buchert — each played the entire 40 minutes.
The Cardinals (3-5) had a season low with seven turnovers, and rebounding was another bright spot.
"We knew (Olympic) was one of the best rebounding teams in our league, so we talked about getting a body on them and boxing out," Castle said. "We ended up outrebounding them by three."
Baseball
Edmonds 4, Skagit Valley 2
Edmonds 2, Skagit Valley 0
MOUNT VERNON — Edmonds got past the Cardinals in both games of a doubleheader at Skagit Valley Dream Field.
In the first game, Skagit Valley third baseman Robbie Vandegrift went 3-for-4 and the Cardinals got one double each from center fielder Carter Parcher and designated hitter Hibiki Ouchi.
In the second game, Skagit Valley starter Trevor Cassell pitched seven innings of shutout ball. He struck out seven, walked four and yielded two hits.
The Cardinals fell to 4-14.
