featured Saturday's SVC Roundup: Cardinals remain alive at conference volleyball tournament By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 21, 2021 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday at the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.The Cardinals defeated Lane 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9 and lost to Linn-Benton 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 at Pierce College.Skagit Valley (24-5) will play Pierce at 10 a.m. Sunday. The winner will advance to the conference championship match against Linn-Benton. In their morning quarterfinal against Lane, the Cardinals had 17 kills from Faith Baar, 13 from Mia Scheepens and 11 from Olivia Pratt.Libby Miller led the team with 37 digs.In its evening semifinal against Linn-Benton, Skagit Valley had nine kills from Baar, eight from Scheepens, and seven each from Aynslee King and Pratt.Men's BasketballSkagit Valley 81,Green River 70EVERETT — Skagit Valley improved to 2-0 with a second win at the Everett Community College Classic.The Cardinals held the Gators to 27 points and 37% shooting in the second half.“I thought our defense was outstanding in the second half, Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.Skagit Valley's Etan Collins had 13 points and 10 rebounds, DeMarcus Hall-Scriven and Francis Gyan 12 points each, Josiah Miller 11 points, and Lezjaun Harris 10 points and seven rebounds.The Cardinals play Centralia on Sunday. More from this section Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Posted: 6 a.m. Darr, James Myron Posted: 12 a.m. Peth, Richard Dale "Buz" Posted: 12 a.m. Government Meetings Posted: 10:59 p.m. Get to Know: Aaron Katz Posted: 9 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Volleyball Skagit Valley College Northwest Conference Tournament Skagit Valley Cardinal Sport Lane Kill Rebound Linn-benton Pierce College Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit River expected to crest Tuesday in Mount Vernon Current flooding considered the worst since 2009 Rain to bring serious flooding to Skagit County; Hamilton residents urged to evacuate Major flooding ahead for Skagit River Effects of flooding continue for Skagit County Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.