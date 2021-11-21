Cardinal

LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday at the Northwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cardinals defeated Lane 28-26, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 15-9 and lost to Linn-Benton 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 at Pierce College.

Skagit Valley (24-5) will play Pierce at 10 a.m. Sunday. The winner will advance to the conference championship match against Linn-Benton.

In their morning quarterfinal against Lane, the Cardinals had 17 kills from Faith Baar, 13 from Mia Scheepens and 11 from Olivia Pratt.

Libby Miller led the team with 37 digs.

In its evening semifinal against Linn-Benton, Skagit Valley had nine kills from Baar, eight from Scheepens, and seven each from Aynslee King and Pratt.

Men's Basketball

Skagit Valley 81,

Green River 70

EVERETT — Skagit Valley improved to 2-0 with a second win at the Everett Community College Classic.

The Cardinals held the Gators to 27 points and 37% shooting in the second half.

“I thought our defense was outstanding in the second half, Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.

Skagit Valley's Etan Collins had 13 points and 10 rebounds, DeMarcus Hall-Scriven and Francis Gyan 12 points each, Josiah Miller 11 points, and Lezjaun Harris 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinals play Centralia on Sunday.

