Cardinals

MOUNT VERNON — Ricky Gatter drove in two runs in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday to help his Skagit Valley College baseball team to a 4-1 win over Shoreline.

The Cardinals dropped the first game of the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader 5-0.

Gatter was 1-for-4 in the second game, while teammate Kaden Kirshenbaum was 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Ryan Morrill allowed four runs over seven innings on the mound to pick up the win. Owen Murdock pitched the final two innings.

In the first game, Skagit Valley was held to four hits.

The Cardinals are 5-5 in region play and 14-17 overall.

Softball

Bellevue 6-12,

Skagit Valley 3-4

BELLEVUE — Skagit Valley dropped both games of the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader.

The Cardinals are 10-6 in North Region play and 15-11 overall.

Delaney Kaysner went 2-for-3 with two runs scored in the first game, and 3-for-4 with two runs scored in the second game.

Also in the second game, Camdyn Robinson was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Annika Forseth 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Hannah Holcomb 2-for-3.

