MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team fell to Everett 78-69 on Saturday night in a Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
The loss snapped the Cardinals' four-game win streak.
Even with the loss, a win Wednesday night at first-place Olympic will give Skagit Valley the North Region title.
Josiah Miller led Skagit Valley (9-4 in region play and 20-6 overall) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Etan Collins had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Jerry Hayes finished with 12 points.
“We just never got in sync tonight so give Everett credit for taking us out of our offense," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 48,
Everett 47
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley had a strong finish to beat Everett in the North Region game.
"It was a great win against the No. 4 team in our (region)," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "In the last three games we have beat the No. 1 and now the No. 4 team."
Skagit Valley (6-7 in region play and 13-12 overall) was down by 12 with 5:26 to play, but closed to within three points with 1:24 to play.
Madison Plautz then pulled the Cardinals to within one, 47-46, and Brooklyn Johnson nailed a six-foot shot with 2.5 seconds to play to give Skagit Valley the win.
Kailyn Allison had 10 points for the Cardinals, while Kagari Tomita came off the bench to score 11, and Plautz had six points and 10 rebounds.
Baseball
Skagit Valley 5-8,
Centralia 6-6
CENTRALIA — Skagit Valley scored three runs in the ninth inning of the second game to earn its first win of the season.
The Cardinals (1-5) scored their ninth-inning runs on a bases-loaded walk by Kobe Sandstrom, a sacrifice fly by Kaden Kirshenbaum and an infield single by Brian Ours.
Varen Sabino had a three-double double in the fifth inning for the Cardinals.
In the first game, Skagit Valley scored single runs in the eighth and ninth innings to tie the game before Centralia scored in the bottom of the ninth to win.
Skagit Valley's Kyle Henington was 2-for-4 and Nic Goodwin 2-for-5.
