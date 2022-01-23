...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in
dense fog.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Southwest Interior, Western
Skagit County, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal
Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST
Wednesday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory
problems. Please check with your local air quality agency for
additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
