SHORELINE — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team bounced back from a mid-week loss Saturday to beat Shoreline 72-66.

The Cardinals, who are ranked No. 1 in the Northwest Athletic Conference, improved to 1-1 in North Region play and 12-3 overall.

Hodges Flemming had 16 points, Jerry Hayes 13, Demarcus Hall-Scriven 12 and Jace Barrett 11. Lezjaun Harris had nine rebounds.

“We came out great defensively leading 22-4 in the first half while holding them under 30% shooting," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "I thought it was the best defense we played all season."

Women's Basketball

Shoreline 76,

Skagit Valley 67

SHORELINE — The Cardinals fell behind by 13 points at halftime on the way to dropping their second consecutive game to begin North Region play.

Skagit Valley is 0-2 in the region and 7-7 overall.

"We only had seven players per COVID rules. All seven played their hearts out," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.

Skagit Valley's Madison Plautz had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Carly Watson had 13 rebounds in her first start.

The Cardinals' Kailyn Allison finished with 13 points and Brooklyn Johnson with 12.

