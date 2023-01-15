MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team held off a comeback attempt by Olympic on Saturday for a 71-68 Northwest Athletic Conference North Region win.
The Cardinals led by as many as 24 points in the second half before holding off the Rangers.
“We played great for the first 24 minutes but we really struggled offensively in the last 10 to 12 minutes," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "We missed too many lay-ins and put-backs in the second half."
The Cardinals, 1-1 in region play and 13-4 overall, are ranked No. 7 in the NWAC.
Against Olympic, Hodges Flemming had 21 points, Jacob Bilodeau 14 points, and Latrell Jones nine points and nine rebounds.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley College Cardinals 53,
Olympic Rangers 42
MOUNT VERNON — The Cardinals got past the Rangers to improve to 2-0 in NWAC North Region play.
Kailyn Allison had 13 points and 12 rebounds, Briley Bock 11 points and Liv Tjoelker nine assists.
The Cardinals had a season-low 11 turnovers.
"Our four-guard rotation did an excellent job of taking care of the ball against their pressure defense," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.
Sarah Cook, Jenae Rhoads, McKenna Wichers and Trinity Jackson held Olympic post player Alexandra Neumann to nine points and six rebounds.
"That was the main focus for these young post players the last two days at practice," Castle said. "Getting in front of her, having weak side help, and boxing her out. I'm very proud of them."
