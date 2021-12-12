featured Saturday's SVC Roundup: Men's basketball team loses to Green River By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Dec 12, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AUBURN — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team had a difficult time Saturday with Green River.The Cardinals were held to 17 first-half points on their way to losing 85-53.Skagit Valley's Flemming Hodges finished with 14 points, while Josiah Miller had 11. Green River, meanwhile, had five double-digit scorers.The Cardinals (7-2) have lost two straight.Their 53 points were their lowest total this season. Their previous low had been 67 points in a win over Grays Harbor.Women's BasketballClark 59Skagit Valley 48MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley suffered through a rough second quarter.The Cardinals were held to four points in the quarter, falling behind 24-16 at halftime."Not the outcome we were hoping for," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.The Cardinals had Isabel Buchert finish with 14 points and Madison Plautz with 13.Skagit Valley is 5-4. More from this section "First Time Home" — young filmmakers document lives of family in U.S., Mexico Posted: 6 a.m. Government Meetings Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Anacortes sees increase in construction of multifamily housing Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Lotteries Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Legion auxiliary hands out Christmas gifts Posted: Dec. 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Basketball Skagit Valley College Green River College Clark College Basketball Team Skagit Valley Green River Sport Cardinal College Man Deb Castle Auburn Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Skagit County takes step forward in ferry replacement Two men arrested after a third claims he was held captive in Burlington Man with gun arrested near Sedro-Woolley High School Okanogan County man found not guilty of vehicular homicide Man arrested in connection with Clear Lake housefire Tweets by goskagit Submit your event now Submit your event now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.