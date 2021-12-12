Cardinal

AUBURN — The Skagit Valley College men's basketball team had a difficult time Saturday with Green River.

The Cardinals were held to 17 first-half points on their way to losing 85-53.

Skagit Valley's Flemming Hodges finished with 14 points, while Josiah Miller had 11.

Green River, meanwhile, had five double-digit scorers.

The Cardinals (7-2) have lost two straight.

Their 53 points were their lowest total this season. Their previous low had been 67 points in a win over Grays Harbor.

Women's Basketball

Clark 59

Skagit Valley 48

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley suffered through a rough second quarter.

The Cardinals were held to four points in the quarter, falling behind 24-16 at halftime.

"Not the outcome we were hoping for," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said.

The Cardinals had Isabel Buchert finish with 14 points and Madison Plautz with 13.

Skagit Valley is 5-4.

