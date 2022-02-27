...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Jace Barrett scored 23 points Saturday night to lead the Skagit Valley College men's basketball team to an 81-64 win over Whatcom.
The Cardinals, the fourth-ranked team in the Northwest Athletic Conference, are 8-3 in North Region play and 19-5 overall.
Etan Collins added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Skagit Valley, while DeMarcus Hall-Scriven had four points, seven rebounds and five assists, and Josiah Miller nine points and seven rebounds.
Skagit Valley held Whatcom to 34% shooting.
“We defended very well throughout the game and I really thought Francis (Gyan) came off the bench and gave us a huge lift late in the first half to give us a 15-point lead,” Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said.
Gyan scored six points.
Women's Basketball
Skagit Valley 73,
Whatcom 60
MOUNT VERNON — Four players scored in double figures as Skagit Valley won the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region game.
Carly Watson had 20 points and nine rebounds, Kailyn Allison 15 points, Kagari Tomita 14 points, and Madison Plautz 13 points and 13 rebounds.
"It was a great home court win for the Cardinals," Skagit Valley coach Deb Castle said. "We changed up our defenses and offense this last week and it is paying off."
Skagit Valley held Whatcom to 26% shooting, went 17-for-21 at the free-throw line and outrebounded Whatcom.
Baseball
Lower Columbia 8-7,
Skagit Valley 7-1
LONGVIEW — Skagit Valley lost twice in a season-opening doubleheader.
In the first game, the Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game only to give up a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Kyle Henington and Kaden Kirschbaum accounted for six of the seven Skagit Valley hits.
While Henington went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI, Kirschbaum was 3-for-5 with two RBI.
Skagit Valley was held to three hits in the second game.
Softball
Skagit Valley 9-12,
Columbia Basin 2-1
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley opened its season with a pair of wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.