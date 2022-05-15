...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
LAKEWOOD — The Skagit Valley College softball team won both games of a doubleheader Saturday against Pierce College.
The Cardinals won 14-0 and 7-5.
In the five-inning first game, Angie Chin was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBI, Delaney Kaysner and Annika Foreseth each had two hits, and pitcher Hannah Holcomb allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
In the second game, Chin was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI, while Kaysner, Rachel Rocero and Forseth each had two hits.
The Cardinals are 20-18, a record that includes two forfeit wins Sunday against Olympic.
Baseball
Bellevue 6-1,
Skagit Valley 0-8
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley split the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader.
The Cardinals were held to five hits in being shut out in the first game, and despite having only six hits in the second game won with the help of six Bellevue errors.
Kobe Sandstrom went 2-for-3 in the first game and Kyle Henington 2-for-3 in the second game.
Skagit Valley split with Bellevue on Friday, winning 2-0 and losing 5-3.
The Cardinals finish the regular season 12-12 in region play and 21-24 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.