LYMAN — Six-year-old Lukas Skeers was so excited for the first day of school that he was the first person to sit down and start coloring in Debra Claybo’s first grade class at Lyman Elementary School.
While he can’t yet read, the new first grader was excited to play math games, he said.
One by one, the desks around Lukas and throughout Claybo’s class filled up with mostly-eager students ready to begin the new school year.
“I have so many best friends,” said Rory Russell as he too sat down to color while he waited for the school bell. “And there might be new classmates. There’s so many exciting things.”
Classes in the Sedro-Woolley and Conway school districts started Tuesday — the first public schools districts in the county to do so.
“We’re getting ready to learn,” Lyman Elementary Principal Scott McPhee said Tuesday during a school assembly. “Learning does not occur just in the walls of a school. Learning is all the time.”
During the assembly, McPhee went through some of the qualities that make the Lyman Wildcats special, including their dedication to teamwork, and their focus on attendance and respect.
“If you’re respectful, you can learn new stuff,” Rory said in his classroom.
After the assembly, students in the first through sixth grades filed back into their classrooms ready to get on with their first day back.
“Lyman is a lot of fun,” McPhee told the students. “This is an amazing little school. Every day, regardless of whether the sky is blue or gray, it’s a great day to be at Lyman Elementary School.”
Students in the Concrete, Burlington-Edison, La Conner and Mount Vernon school districts start today and students in Anacortes start Thursday.
